World Championship Recap - 09.05.25

Backlund puts up two points in Swedish opener

250509_Backlund

© © Photo by Andre Ringuette/IIHF

By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Sweden and the Czech Republic both started their tournaments with victories as the 2025 IIHF World Championship opened Friday in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark.

Flames captain Mikael Backlund scored the decider in Sweden's 5-0 win over forward Sam Honzek and Slovakia, while defenceman Rasmus Andersson - named the Swedish captain earlier in the day - chipped in with an assist.

The Czechs started their tourney with a 5-4 comeback win over Switzerland, though Flames goaltender Dan Vladar and winger Adam Klapka did not play.

Sweden 5, Slovakia 0

Backlund got things started for the Swedes 11:17 into the first period, one-timing a shot home from the slot to send the partisan crowd at Avicii Arena into a frenzy.

Leo Carlsson and Jonas Brodin extended the Swedish advantage to 3-0 before the first period was through, before Backlund added to his point total with an assist at 18:46 of the second period, on a goal scored by former Flame Elias Lindholm.

Andersson got on the scoresheet in period three, earning a primary assist on a Mika Zibanejad tally with 2:27 left on the clock.

The Calgary blueliner finished +3 on the day over his 18:29 of ice-time, while Backlund was +2 in 16:02 of work.

On the Slovak side, Honzek skated for 13:28 and was assessed a minor penalty in the third period.

Sweden outshot Slovakia 20-15.

Czechia 5, Switzerland 4 (OT)

Former Flame Roman Cervenka scored 2:30 into overtime as the Czechs won a see-saw battle versus the Swiss in Herning, Denmark.

Cervenka finished with three points on the afternoon as Czechia overcame 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to open the tournament on a winning note.

Vladar backed up Utah Mammoth netminder Karel Vejmelka, who turned aside 16 of 20 shots sent his way.

Team Canada - featuring Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar and Head Coach Ryan Huska - play their first game of the tournament as part of a busy Saturday at the World Championships.

Canada faces Slovenia at 4:20 a.m. MT, while Sweden will look to improve to 2-0-0 as they face Austria at 8:20 a.m. MT.

