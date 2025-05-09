World Championship Recap - 09.05.25

Sweden and the Czech Republic both started their tournaments with victories as the 2025 IIHF World Championship opened Friday in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark.

Flames captain Mikael Backlund scored the decider in Sweden's 5-0 win over forward Sam Honzek and Slovakia, while defenceman Rasmus Andersson - named the Swedish captain earlier in the day - chipped in with an assist.

The Czechs started their tourney with a 5-4 comeback win over Switzerland, though Flames goaltender Dan Vladar and winger Adam Klapka did not play.