Say What - 'Find The Best Players'

Flames GM Craig Conroy's thoughts following the conclusion of the Draft Lottery

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

Craig Conroy on coming close to winning the second lottery draw:

"That was exciting. We’re sitting here watching, hoping for that #9 ball to pop up, and obviously it didn’t. But there was a chance!"

On having a better idea on where the Flames' first-round picks will be:

"Right now, we have 18 for sure. Maybe 22, and who knows what. I told the scouts we’ve got to dig in. It’s one of those years where there’s lots of good players, we’ve just got to find the right ones at the right time in the Draft. It’s never easy, but that’s part of the job."

On making every pick count:

"There’s always guys. Just thinking of the Draft last year - Basha dropped a little bit, we were able to get him, and Henry Mews too - guys that maybe people thought were going to go a bit earlier, we were able to get a little bit later. You just never know what people are thinking and which direction they’re going to go. We’ve just got to be ready. Looking forward to it."

"This draft, it could go all over"

On what he's anticipating from the 2025 Draft class:

"This is a Draft where - I think in years past, you might be able to say the first 20 guys, you kinda knew - this Draft, it could go all over. There’s some really good players, you might be able to get some later, we’ve just got to be ready to see which way teams go. It’s just not a science, you’ve just got to battle and try and find the best players."

On Dustin Wolf being a Calder Trophy finalist:

"First up, just so proud of him. The work ethic, since he’s turned pro, even before that. He’s had a little chip on his shoulder right from the time we drafted him, he said he was going to make this a good pick for us. Here he is, up for the Calder. Well-deserved, and just exciting to see how the season kind of progressed and how he just - under all the pressure, we didn’t score a lot of goals - every night, he gave us a chance. We just feel like the future’s really bright with Dustin, and the organization."

On Wolf's drive and play down the stretch:

"He didn’t have a lot of run support on most nights, so he knew his margin of error was really tight. But he loved the pressure, he loved to play the games. He wanted to play every game, he wanted to be there in key moments down the stretch, trying to make the playoffs. Everybody saw how well he played. We’re hoping it’s just a sign of things to come, and he’s going to take it to another level next year."

