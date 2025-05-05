Say What - 'Find The Best Players'

Craig Conroy on coming close to winning the second lottery draw:

"That was exciting. We’re sitting here watching, hoping for that #9 ball to pop up, and obviously it didn’t. But there was a chance!"

On having a better idea on where the Flames' first-round picks will be:

"Right now, we have 18 for sure. Maybe 22, and who knows what. I told the scouts we’ve got to dig in. It’s one of those years where there’s lots of good players, we’ve just got to find the right ones at the right time in the Draft. It’s never easy, but that’s part of the job."

On making every pick count:

"There’s always guys. Just thinking of the Draft last year - Basha dropped a little bit, we were able to get him, and Henry Mews too - guys that maybe people thought were going to go a bit earlier, we were able to get a little bit later. You just never know what people are thinking and which direction they’re going to go. We’ve just got to be ready. Looking forward to it."