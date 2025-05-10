World Championship Recap - 10.05.25

Ryan Huska, MacKenzie Weegar and a stacked Canadian team took care of business, opening the 2025 IIHF World Championship with a 4-0 win over Slovenia in their first game of the round robin.

Weegar finished with an assist, along with four penalty minutes and a +1 rating, in 14:13 of ice time.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Andersson, Mikael Backlund and the hometown Swedes improved to 2-0, as they rallied from a late deficit to knock off the Austrians 4-2.

Andersson had the primary assist on Mika Zibanejad's game-winning tally, which came only 12 seconds after Sweden pulled even.

The Flames rearguard, who was recently named captain of the blue-and-gold outfit, logged a team-leading 22:53 of ice time, with one shot and the aforementioned helper. Mikael Backlund was a physical force for the Swedes and finished the night with 10:41 of work.