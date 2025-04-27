Wranglers Eliminated From Playoffs

PALM DESERT, CA – The Wranglers' season came to a close at Acrisure Arena on Saturday night, falling 2-0 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Despite a determined effort, Calgary couldn't find the back of the net, while Mitchell Stephens and John Hayden did the damage for the homeside.

After a tight, scoreless opening frame, it was Stephens who broke the deadlock midway through the second period, capitalising on a scramble in front. The Wranglers pressed for the equaliser in the third, but Hayden’s empty-netter in the final minute stripped any hopes of a late comeback.