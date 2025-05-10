HERNING, Denmark - Adam Klapka took advantage when the opportunity presented itself with the Flames.

He's intent on taking the same approach on the other side of the pond, too.

Klapka, who is at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in a non-roster capacity, is patiently awaiting his official debut with Czechia's men's national team program.

"This tournament is shorter, so it's stressful... each day makes it shorter and shorter and shorter," said Klapka, who registered one goal in a pair of pre-tournament games in Brno. "But I'm just patient. I just go day by day and we'll see where I end up. It's a good experience for me to be here.

"I'm ready for anything that can happen, so if the chance is going to come, I'll be ready to use it and use my best."

Klapka is one of six players expected to represent the Flames at the World Championship, joining potential Czech teammate Dan Vladar, Sam Honzek of Slovakia, Rasmus Andersson and Mikael Backlund of Sweden, and MacKenzie Weegar with Canada. Coach Ryan Huska is an assistant with Canada, too.

Czechia is the tournament's defending gold-medal winner, and has 14 returning players from the squad that secured a first-place finish on home ice in Prague roughly 350 days ago.

Naturally, that depth is being used by the champs. The potential flexibility of potentially adding two additional senior staffers is a likely byproduct, too.

Czechia could be awaiting the availability of Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl, who has four previous World Championship tours under his belt and is currently in a second-round set against the Edmonton Oilers, and David Kampf, who would push Czechia's total to 15 gold-medal returnees should the Toronto Maple Leafs bow out to the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers.

Three roster spots remain available to the group, who has named 22 players to their roster by way of 12 forwards, seven defencemen and two goaltenders.

Final decisions remain, leaving Klapka - who had 10 points (6G, 4A) in 30 games with the Flames this season, and closed out his NHL campaign on a heater with eight points (four goals, four assists) over a 10-game stint - in limbo.

Either way, it's an experience the 24-year-old is relishing.

"If I played I'd be more confident, but I still have my confidence," Klapka said. "I showed I can play in the NHL. I showed I can play against the best guys on the ice, so for me I just have to be patient. I know I can play hockey and I know I can help the team win games. I'm just patient and we'll see what happens.

"I'm happy I'm here right now. We'll see how it's going to end up at the end."