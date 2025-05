Today, Chuck Berry's 1958 hit reverberates through our collective soul.

Johnny B. Goode, indeed.

Forty-eight hours after Flames legend and Hall-of-Famer Jarome Iginla was enshrined as part of the same, elite grouping, Johnny Hockey has officially been named to the NHL's Quarter-Century Team.

Gaudreau joins Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Auston Matthews, Leon Draisaitil and Connor McDavid - all players who debuted after 2010 - to round out the impressive skater class.