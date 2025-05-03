Flames Sign Matt Coronato To Extension

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed forward Matt Coronato to a seven-year agreement.

In his third professional season, and his first complete NHL campaign, Coronato set career highs in 77 games played with Calgary in 2024-25. The 22-year-old right winger recorded 47 points from 24 goals and 23 assists, including five powerplay goals and four game-winners. He finished third on the Flames in both points and goals, trailing only Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau.

In 2023-24, Coronato scored 15 goals and added 27 assists for 42 points in 45 games with the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League and three goals and six assists for nine points in 34 NHL games with the Flames in his first full pro season. Coronato was also named to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic alongside teammate Dustin Wolf.

Coronato was recently selected to represent Team USA at the 2025 IIHF World Championship but following the results of an MRI, he was forced to withdraw from participation as a preventive measure to recover and train on schedule for the 2025-26 NHL season.

He was originally drafted by the Flames in the first round (13th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Term: Seven years

AAV: $6,500,000

BORN: Greenlawn, NY ​DATE: November 14, 2002

HEIGHT: 5’10”​​ WEIGHT: 185 lbs​​​​​​​

SHOOTS: Right