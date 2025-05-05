Wolf Named Calder Trophy Finalist

Flames netminder Dustin Wolf has been named a 2024-25 Calder Memorial Trophy finalist, annually awarded to the NHL's top rookie.

Wolf (29-16-8, 2.64 GAA, .910 SV%, 3 SO) paced rookie goaltenders with 29 wins – 14 more than the next-closest player and one shy of the franchise rookie record established by Mike Vernon in 1986-87 (30-22-1, 3.62 GAA, .883 SV%, 1 SO) – as the Flames narrowly missed the playoffs due to head-to-head tiebreakers with the St. Louis Blues. Only three U.S.-born rookie netminders have earned more victories in a single season than the Gilroy, Calif., native: Jimmy Howard (37 in 2009-10 w/ DET), Frank Brimsek (33 in 1938-39 w/ BOS) and Ryan Miller (30 in 2005-06 w/ BUF).

Wolf, a seventh-round selection (214th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, made at least 25 saves in 35 of his 53 total appearances (66.0%) and allowed two or fewer goals 25 times (47.2%). The 24-year-old is Calgary’s first Calder Trophy finalist since 2014-15, when Johnny Gaudreau ranked third in voting, and is looking to become the franchise’s fourth recipient after Gary Suter (1985-86), Joe Nieuwendyk (1987-88) and Sergei Makarov (1989-90) all won during a five-year stretch. Wolf also is vying to become the fourth goaltender this century to capture the award, following Evgeni Nabokov (2000-01 w/ SJS), Andrew Raycroft (2003‑04 w/ BOS) and Steve Mason (2008-09 w/ CBJ).

San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini and Montreal Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson are the other finalists. Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Calder Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.