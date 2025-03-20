Say What - 'Gotta Stick To Our Identity'

Morgan Frost on Tuesday's success against the Rangers:

"Desperate hockey, I think that’s what it is. Obviously a tough game against Toronto, we got in super-late the night before - back-to-back, it’s a tough building to play in - I think that just shows the resiliency of the group. That was a gutsy win. Can’t take your foot off the gas, I think if we play like that, we’re going to win most nights."

On building off the Rangers victory tonight:

"Don’t be satisfied with that. I think sometimes it’s easy to come away from a game like that and be satisfied with how you played. You just can’t let the intensity drop, coming into the next one. Day off yesterday, good rest. Every game’s so big."

On playing with Huberdeau and Coronato:

"I thought we created a ton and didn’t give up too much. I had a lot of fun playing with those guys, it was fun even just chatting on the bench. When you’re getting chances like that, obviously it makes the game a lot more fun to play. You’re frustrated when you don’t score, but we win the game, which is what’s important. Hopefully we get some more tonight, and they better go in."