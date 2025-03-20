Say What - 'Gotta Stick To Our Identity'

The chatter ahead of Thursday night's contest in New Jersey

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
Morgan Frost on Tuesday's success against the Rangers:

"Desperate hockey, I think that’s what it is. Obviously a tough game against Toronto, we got in super-late the night before - back-to-back, it’s a tough building to play in - I think that just shows the resiliency of the group. That was a gutsy win. Can’t take your foot off the gas, I think if we play like that, we’re going to win most nights."

On building off the Rangers victory tonight:

"Don’t be satisfied with that. I think sometimes it’s easy to come away from a game like that and be satisfied with how you played. You just can’t let the intensity drop, coming into the next one. Day off yesterday, good rest. Every game’s so big."

On playing with Huberdeau and Coronato:

"I thought we created a ton and didn’t give up too much. I had a lot of fun playing with those guys, it was fun even just chatting on the bench. When you’re getting chances like that, obviously it makes the game a lot more fun to play. You’re frustrated when you don’t score, but we win the game, which is what’s important. Hopefully we get some more tonight, and they better go in."

"Can’t take your foot off the gas"

Kevin Bahl on what stuck out returning to New Jersey:

"I think the drive - just seeing everything around - memories and stuff, I think that’s it. I actually haven’t been in this room yet, the guest dressing room. It’s interesting being here."

On facing his former team tonight:

"It’s going to be a fun one, playing old teammates, old team, everything like that, familiar faces out there. At the same time, (we’re) just hunting for a playoff spot. Every game right now is a must-win, gotta have that attitude every night."

On keys to success against the Devils:

"It’s another highly-skilled team. They move the puck well, very fast. It’s going to be a lot of the same, just gotta play physical, gotta out fore-check them. Gotta stick to our identity."

"Going to be a fun one"

Joel Hanley on Tuesday's win over the Rangers:

"It was basically a full 60 minutes for the boys. I think just the will and the want of the boys, showed a lot of resiliency. It was a great 60 minutes for sure."

On continuing the momentum in New Jersey:

"They’re obviously a fast team, great in transition. But I think for us, it’s sticking to what we know how to do, playing our game and staying on top of them. We’re looking to have the same effort."

"Looking to have the same effort"

Ryan Huska on the decision to start Dustin Wolf in goal:

"I don’t really think there was really anything that came into play. We have two good goaltenders. I feel like Dustin’s going to be one of our, if not our best players tonight."

On the need to get contributions up and down the lineup:

"Every night. That’s who we are, really. I mean, you’re going to have the odd night when one player’s going to be a difference for you, whether that’s a goalie, a d-man or a forward’s going to score you a couple goals, but we’re at our best when everybody contributes. That was a night that we had a couple nights ago, and it’s the mentality we have to have every night moving forward, really. This isn’t the time of year not to be at your best, when you come to play games, so we expect all of our players to be at the top of their level tonight."

On the challenges presented by the Devils:

"They’re a dynamic team - they’re missing a couple players with injuries - but they still have tons of skill. If you give them room, they’re a very dangerous team off the rush. The one thing that you can’t underestimate against them is the quickness, how they can shift from defence to offence and vice versa, they come back the other way really fast. There’s a lot of challenges they possess, and I guess the other one I should be mentioning is special teams on that side, they’ve done a great job over the last little while."

Hear from Huska ahead of Devils tilt

