Big Victory In The Big Apple

NEW YORK - Similar story, same outcome.

And it was a great read again for the Flames.

Nazem Kadri and Matt Coronato scored for the Flames, which proved enough – despite New York goalie Igor Shesterkin’s best efforts – as Calgary snapped a two-game losing streak with a big 2-1 victory over the Rangers at MSG, as they continue to drive for a postseason berth.

Just over 24 hours after falling 6-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Flames hit the ice in The Big Apple with determination and dominated from the opening whistle, Shesterkin the only thing that kept the homeside in it as Calgary outshot New York 35-13.

And for Coronato, the night was extra-special. His goal stood up as the game-winner in what was the first visit back to New York for the Long Island native. He had a sizable contingent of family and friends on hand to watch the win as he was buzzing all night, finishing with five shots.

The Flames came in waves, piling on the shots and scoring chances and creating turnovers to control the tempo and pace all night.

This was the second and final meeting of the season between the two clubs. Back on Nov. 21 at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Flames prevailed 3-2, with Shesterkin making 46 saves, again the only one that kept his team in it.

At the other end of the ice Tuesday night, Dan Vladar had an excellent outing, making the stops when needed with 12 saves.

Connor Zary returned following a two-game suspension and had an assist on Kadri’s goal, and finished the night with four shots.

Artemi Panarin opened the scoring just 1:13 in, holding the puck on a 2-on-1 and firing it under Vladar’s glove.

But after that, it was all Flames who would outshot the hosts 14-5 in the opening 20 minutes.

Shesterkin would stop a couple of slot shots by Kevin Rooney and then Coronato, before robbing Jonathan Huberdeau for the first time in the tilt.

Morgan Frost and Coronato won a four-man puck battle behind the net, getting the biscuit out to Huberdeau who gathered it on his backhand and went forehand from point-blank range but was denied.

The Flames first goal came off a lovely play from Joel Hanley, who wired a puck off the end boards out into the slot, where Weegar’s eventual backhand was stopped but Kadri was there to put the rebound home at 10:22, with Zary getting the other helper.