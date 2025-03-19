Big Victory In The Big Apple

Kadri and Coronato score in victory over Rangers

win
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

NEW YORK - Similar story, same outcome.

And it was a great read again for the Flames.

Nazem Kadri and Matt Coronato scored for the Flames, which proved enough – despite New York goalie Igor Shesterkin’s best efforts – as Calgary snapped a two-game losing streak with a big 2-1 victory over the Rangers at MSG, as they continue to drive for a postseason berth.

Just over 24 hours after falling 6-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Flames hit the ice in The Big Apple with determination and dominated from the opening whistle, Shesterkin the only thing that kept the homeside in it as Calgary outshot New York 35-13.

And for Coronato, the night was extra-special. His goal stood up as the game-winner in what was the first visit back to New York for the Long Island native. He had a sizable contingent of family and friends on hand to watch the win as he was buzzing all night, finishing with five shots.

The Flames came in waves, piling on the shots and scoring chances and creating turnovers to control the tempo and pace all night.

This was the second and final meeting of the season between the two clubs. Back on Nov. 21 at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Flames prevailed 3-2, with Shesterkin making 46 saves, again the only one that kept his team in it.

At the other end of the ice Tuesday night, Dan Vladar had an excellent outing, making the stops when needed with 12 saves.

Connor Zary returned following a two-game suspension and had an assist on Kadri’s goal, and finished the night with four shots.

Artemi Panarin opened the scoring just 1:13 in, holding the puck on a 2-on-1 and firing it under Vladar’s glove.

But after that, it was all Flames who would outshot the hosts 14-5 in the opening 20 minutes.

Shesterkin would stop a couple of slot shots by Kevin Rooney and then Coronato, before robbing Jonathan Huberdeau for the first time in the tilt.

Morgan Frost and Coronato won a four-man puck battle behind the net, getting the biscuit out to Huberdeau who gathered it on his backhand and went forehand from point-blank range but was denied.

The Flames first goal came off a lovely play from Joel Hanley, who wired a puck off the end boards out into the slot, where Weegar’s eventual backhand was stopped but Kadri was there to put the rebound home at 10:22, with Zary getting the other helper.

Kadri cashes in rebound after Weegar's shot

Calgary went ahead on the powerplay ate in the first after Matt Rempe was sent off with 2:14 to play for elbowing Jake Bean.

The Flames wasted little time cashing in – 17 seconds to be exact.

Coronato won the faceoff, then went to his office in the bumper spot and took a pass from Kadri, pivoted and snapped a perfect shot just above Shesterkin’s outstretched right pad.

Flames get powerplay marker courtesy of No. 27

Zary drove hard into the zone and behind the net before feeding the puck to a pinching Hanley on the backside for a great chance right off the hop in the second period, but he missed wide on his shot.

The Flames got their second powerplay of the game 1:37 into the middle stanza, Zary sending a pass between his legs to Yegor Sharangovich, who passed to Coleman who was alone out front but his tip was stopped.

At the other end, Vladar made a tricky stop on Mika Zibanejad, who split the Calgary D and got off a one-handed poke shot.

Martin Pospisil went to the box at 12:43 for interference to give the Rangers their first powerplay but the Flames PK stymied them, with Pospisil getting a breakaway coming out of the box, cutting across the net but Shesterkin diving to poke check the puck as he tried to shoot.

The shot clock read 24-7 for Calgary after 40 minutes.

Huberdeau had three great chances in the third, as did Coronato with a backhand attempt at the side of the net. Blake Coleman appeared to add an empty-netter with 10 seconds to go but it was reviewed and overturned for an offside.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Yegor Sharangovich - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Daniil Miromanov

Goaltender

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

Coming soon

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 35, NYR 13

Powerplay: CGY 1-3, NYR 0-1

Faceoffs: CGY 41.4%, NYR 58.6%

Blocked Shots: CGY 13, NYR 16

Hits: CGY 36, NYR 37

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 33, NYR 14

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 15, NYR 4

1E6A2669
1E6A2695
1E6A2707
1E6A2721
1E6A2712
+37 1E6A2744
1E6A2752
1E6A2765
1E6A2775
1E6A2808
1E6A2815
GettyImages-2205243948
GettyImages-2205243988
GettyImages-2205244177
GettyImages-2205244197
GettyImages-2205244200
GettyImages-2205244243
GettyImages-2205244280
GettyImages-2205781014
GettyImages-2205781119
GettyImages-2205781120
GettyImages-2205781220
GettyImages-2205781317
GettyImages-2205781339
GettyImages-2205781459
GettyImages-2205246973
GettyImages-2205247009
GettyImages-2205247015
GettyImages-2205247016
GettyImages-2205247078
GettyImages-2205247098
GettyImages-2205247116
GettyImages-2205247244
GettyImages-2205247390
GettyImages-2205784936
GettyImages-2205784972
GettyImages-2205784986
GettyImages-2205785098
GettyImages-2205785118
GettyImages-2205785146
GettyImages-2205785157
GettyImages-2205785400
GettyImages-2205785431

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Rangers 18.03.25

Photos by Getty Images. Walk-ins and warmups by Ty Pilson

Up Next:

The Flames will take on the Devils in New Jersey on Thursday at 5 p.m. MT/Sportsnet.

Related Content

CGY at NYR | Recap

Say What - 'Great To Bounce Back'

News Feed

Say What - 'Great To Bounce Back'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Rangers

'Go Out And Do My Thing'

Say What - 'Got To Step Up'

Future Watch Update - 18.03.25

5 Things - Flames @ Rangers

Say What - 'They Kept Capitalizing'

Flames Fall To Leafs

Say What - 'Embrace This Time Of Year'

'Chance To Bury It'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Maple Leafs

5 Things - Flames @ Maple Leafs

'It's Time'

Say What - 'Too Little, Too Late'

Flames Doubled Up By Avalanche

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Avalanche

'We Have To Pick Him Up'

Say What - 'Write Our Own Story'