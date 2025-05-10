'It's A Dream Come True'

Flames teammates Vladar and Klapka reunited on the world stage

20250510_Vladar
By Aaron Vickers
Special To CalgaryFlames.com

HERNING, Denmark - The only downside, Dan Vladar admits, of representing Czechia alongside Flames teammate Adam Klapka is that their coded chirps - to each other, between each other, and at the expense of others - are no longer so secret.

That was the charm of being the only two in the bowels of the Scotiabank Saddledome that understood the dialect.

"It's weird," said Vladar, some 6,995 kilometres from the net he's used to guarding at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. "You cannot chirp anymore. Everyone understands here. But it's been great. Even the coaches are keeping us in a good mood. It's a lot of fun."

Vladar, along with Karel Vejmelka of the Utah Mammoth, was one of two goaltenders officially named to Czechia's roster at the tournament. Klapka remains a part of the team with a non-roster designation for the time being.

Neither the language nor the status has stopped Klapka from a friendly barb now and then.

With a twist.

"I mean, now we can chirp guys," said Klapka, who had 10 points (6G, 4A) in 30 games with the Flames this season, including eight points (4G, 4A) in an elevated role to close out the year. "I think we chirp each other for sure, but you can now do the Czech version.

"It's not the same in English as it is in Czech. I think we still chirp each other and the other guys, too. It's nothing bad. It's just to have fun in the locker-room. It's important. We have a great group of guys here. It's fun."

The international foray is the first for Klapka, who had previously played in sporadic international friendlies at the under-16 and under-19 levels for Czechia. Similarly, this is Vladar's first trip to the men's championship level, with stops at three World Junior Championships and two Under-18 tournaments along the way.

It helps, Vladar admitted, that they're able to share the experience together.

"It's awesome," he said. "It's awesome to have Klapper here. Klapper is an unreal guy. He's super positive and funny. We are having a really good time here. We have a bunch of friends here and we're having laughs, too."

Vladar jumped at the trip after the Flames missed qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the thinnest of margins - a tiebreaker held by the St. Louis Blues that separated them from a first-round date with the Winnipeg Jets.

He did so despite the uncertainty of becoming an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

"Obviously, you grow up watching World Championships," said Vladar, who posted a 2.80 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 30 appearances with the Flames this season. "It's a pretty big deal back home. I know lots of people are watching it back home. It's a dream come true for me for me to come here.

"I didn't have the opportunity to go the last couple of years. We were either in the playoffs or I was hurt. For me, it was an automatic 'yes' as soon as we knew we weren't going to make it. That obviously made it a little bit easier for me. I'm glad I could be here."

Klapka was extended the invite after the Calgary Wranglers were ousted from the American Hockey League's Calder Cup Playoffs by the Coachella Valley Firebirds, reuniting the two towering teammates one more time.

"We spent all year almost together," Klapka said. "When we found out that he was going and then I found out I was going we were just texting each other. He was happy that I was coming here. We're used to each other. We spend a lot of time together. I'm so happy that he's here. He's a good goalie.

"I'm happy that he came here and we can spend time together."

News Feed

'I'm Ready For Anything'

Gaudreau Named To NHL's Quarter-Century Team

Gridin Wins QMJHL Award

World Championship Recap - 09.05.25

Basha Expected To Make Tigers Return

Leading The Swedes

Iginla Named To NHL's Quarter-Century Team

Say What - 'Find The Best Players'

Flames To Pick 18th In 2025 NHL Draft

Wolf Named Calder Trophy Finalist

'Love Playing For The Flames'

Flames Sign Matt Coronato To Extension

Morin, Wildcats To Play For QMJHL Crown

‘A Lot Of Familiar Faces'

Seven Flames Set For World Championship Duty

Wranglers Eliminated From Playoffs

'We're Not Done'

'I Don’t Like This Team'