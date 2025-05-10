'It's A Dream Come True'

HERNING, Denmark - The only downside, Dan Vladar admits, of representing Czechia alongside Flames teammate Adam Klapka is that their coded chirps - to each other, between each other, and at the expense of others - are no longer so secret.

That was the charm of being the only two in the bowels of the Scotiabank Saddledome that understood the dialect.

"It's weird," said Vladar, some 6,995 kilometres from the net he's used to guarding at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. "You cannot chirp anymore. Everyone understands here. But it's been great. Even the coaches are keeping us in a good mood. It's a lot of fun."

Vladar, along with Karel Vejmelka of the Utah Mammoth, was one of two goaltenders officially named to Czechia's roster at the tournament. Klapka remains a part of the team with a non-roster designation for the time being.

Neither the language nor the status has stopped Klapka from a friendly barb now and then.

With a twist.

"I mean, now we can chirp guys," said Klapka, who had 10 points (6G, 4A) in 30 games with the Flames this season, including eight points (4G, 4A) in an elevated role to close out the year. "I think we chirp each other for sure, but you can now do the Czech version.

"It's not the same in English as it is in Czech. I think we still chirp each other and the other guys, too. It's nothing bad. It's just to have fun in the locker-room. It's important. We have a great group of guys here. It's fun."

The international foray is the first for Klapka, who had previously played in sporadic international friendlies at the under-16 and under-19 levels for Czechia. Similarly, this is Vladar's first trip to the men's championship level, with stops at three World Junior Championships and two Under-18 tournaments along the way.

It helps, Vladar admitted, that they're able to share the experience together.