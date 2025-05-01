Morin, Wildcats To Play For QMJHL Crown

Morin - a second round pick by Calgary in 2023 - had one assist in the contest; through 13 playoff games this spring, the 20-year-old has chipped in with a goal and 12 helpers, all while Moncton has compiled a 12-1 post-season record to date.

The Wildcats last won the QMJHL championship in 2010, a season that saw Moncton - coincidentally - face the Calgary Hitmen in the Memorial Cup in Brandon, Man.

Their opponent in this year’s Gilles Courteau Trophy final is yet to be determined. Fellow Flames prospect Matvei Gridin and the Shawinigan Cataractes scored a 3-2 double-overtime win Wednesday night to even their best-of-seven semi-final with the Rimouski Oceanic at two games apiece.

If Shawinigan wins, the championship series will pit the two Flames prospects against one another - a stark contrast to that July afternoon last year when Morin, Gridin and Zayne Parekh sat side-by-side at WinSport, signing their respective entry-level contracts as a group.

If Rimouski advances, Morin and the Wildcats will automatically qualify for the 2025 Memorial Cup, since the Oceanic have already secured their berth as hosts.

Meanwhile, out west, Calgary prospect Andrew Basha’s Medicine Hat Tigers advanced to the WHL championship series Wednesday night.

Basha has been sidelined with an injury since late December but was spotted on the Medicine Hat bench earlier this spring, congratulating his Tigers mates after a first-round victory over Swift Current.