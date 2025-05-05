Flames To Pick 18th In 2025 NHL Draft

The results are in from the NHL Draft Lottery

20250505_Lottery
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

Following the results of the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, the Flames retained the 16th pick in the upcoming NHL Draft.

However, that pick will now be transferred to the Montreal Canadiens, officially completing an August 2022 trade that sent Sean Monahan to the Habs.

Calgary had a 0.5% chance of winning the lottery, which would've propelled them to the sixth-overall selection in the June sweepstakes. The conditional pick in the Montreal trade was Top-10 protected - meaning the Flames would've retained this selection had they won the lottery.

"This draft, it could go all over"

The Flames are already locked into the 18th-overall selection - a pick obtained from the New Jersey Devils as part of the Kevin Bahl-Jacob Markstrom swap last year - and will pick again, at some point in the first round, depending on how far the Florida Panthers advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That first-round selection is the final piece of the 2022 summer blockbuster that saw Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar land in Calgary, in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk.

News Feed

Say What - 'Find The Best Players'

Wolf Named Calder Trophy Finalist

'Love Playing For The Flames'

Flames Sign Matt Coronato To Extension

Morin, Wildcats To Play For QMJHL Crown

‘A Lot Of Familiar Faces'

Seven Flames Set For World Championship Duty

Wranglers Eliminated From Playoffs

'We're Not Done'

'I Don’t Like This Team'

From Captain To Rookie

Flames Assign Adam Klapka To Wranglers

Wranglers Fall In Triple Overtime In Game 1

Future Watch Update - 23.04.25

Trent Cull To Rejoin Wranglers As Head Coach

Say What - 'The Culture's Really Strong'

'Continue To Grow'

Flames Assign Pair To Wranglers