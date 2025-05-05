Flames To Pick 18th In 2025 NHL Draft

Following the results of the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, the Flames retained the 16th pick in the upcoming NHL Draft.

However, that pick will now be transferred to the Montreal Canadiens, officially completing an August 2022 trade that sent Sean Monahan to the Habs.

Calgary had a 0.5% chance of winning the lottery, which would've propelled them to the sixth-overall selection in the June sweepstakes. The conditional pick in the Montreal trade was Top-10 protected - meaning the Flames would've retained this selection had they won the lottery.