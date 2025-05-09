Leading The Swedes

Rasmus Andersson and Mikael Backlund have been named to Sweden's leadership group for the 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship.

Andersson will captain the team, which kicks off the tournament at 12:20 PM MT on Friday, May 9, and Backlund will wear an A.

In Sweden's pre-tournament games, Andersson helped lead the team to a pair of wins and picked up three points in the victories. He recently played for Sweden at the Four Nations tournament in February and suited up for his country multiple times at the U20, U18, U17, and U16 levels.

Backlund, who recently joined the team in Stockholm, has played for Sweden multiple times throughout his junior and professional career, including captaining them to gold at the 2018 tournament.