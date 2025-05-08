Iginla Named To NHL's Quarter-Century Team

Bio: Iginla was selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round (No. 11) of the 1995 NHL Draft but never played for them; he was traded to the Flames on Dec. 19, 1995. He was in his fourth NHL season with the Flames when the calendar flipped to 2000. That season saw him score at least 20 goals for the second of 13 consecutive seasons, 11 of them with at least 30 goals. He led the Flames to the Cup Final in 2004 with an NHL-best 13 playoff goals, including a short-handed goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 that was the game-winner. He was Flames captain for nine seasons, the longest tenure in franchise history. He also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings before retiring in 2017. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020, and his No. 12 was retired by the Flames in 2019. Iginla's 556 goals since Jan. 1, 2000, are fourth among all players, and his 1,148 points are eighth. Iginla also was a stalwart in the Calgary community, with his off-ice accomplishments making him one of the most important people as well as players in Flames history.

Quote: "He's a caring, smiling, charismatic person. What we saw on the ice is that player, that force, that guy who could score goals. For me, what made Jarome a complete, complete package is what he did off the ice. What he did on the ice, we all saw it. We were all lucky enough to play with him and cherish those memories. But what he did off the ice was exceptional. Jarome had a gift of doing so with a simple autograph or shaking hands or going to a school and spending time with charities, calling someone out of the blue and making their day. That's what makes him the classiest, I think, person I've played with, on and off the ice." -- former teammate Martin Gelinas