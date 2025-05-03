MacKenzie Weegar is a big fan of giving his teammates lots of nicknames, including Matt Coronato.

Matty Superstar, Matty Manhattan, Matty Scoresheet, to name a few.

You can now add Matty New Long-Term Contract, which has perhaps the nicest ring of them all.

The Flames announced Saturday they had signed the explosive forward to a seven-year deal, with an AAV of $6.5M, locking up a key piece of the franchise’s young corps.

“They really were looking for the long term,” said Flames GM Craig Conroy. “Matt wants to be here long term, and that says a lot about him and where this is kind of going, moving forward. We wanted him long-term, too”

“We had quite a few guys to do and to be able to get Matt done first and move forward and then get ready for the other guys, it's just great for the organization. As far as him being locked in long term, he’s a big part of the future, and we expect great things from him so we're looking forward to seeing where this goes, but really nice to get him done and have him locked up for seven more years.

"He's going to be a core piece here moving forward. It's exciting for the franchise and the city.”

Coronato played his first full NHL campaign this year, skating in 77 games and scoring 24 goals and 47 points, including potting four game-winners. He finished third in team scoring behind Nazem Kadri (35 goals and 67 points) and Jonathan Huberdeau (28 goals and 62 points).

The 22-year-old winger is back home in Greenlawn, N.Y., spending time with family and getting out to support his brother who’s playing his final year of high school lacrosse before going to Bucknell this fall.

“I'm really excited about it,” he said of the deal. “I love playing for the Flames. I love the city so I'm excited to be here long term and continue to get better and grow with this team.

“I love all the guys, I love the staff, so it's just it's an exciting day for me and my family.”

While his wicked shot – hard and accurate – is his calling card, Coronato has worked hard to improve his play across the board and it showed this season.

“It’s the little things, it's the puck battles, to win more puck battles, get a little quicker. And he's been working hard on his skating. It's gotten much better,” explained Conroy. “And then you see this year, at the beginning of the year, he wasn't out there at the end of games, then he was, when we're protecting a one-goal lead. He's out there, he’s reliable. And he did that because of the work ethic. He does win more battles, and he understands what he has to do to be effective in the whole 200-foot game.

“It's the way he backtracks, the way he comes back in the zone, picks up his man, takes care of the D zone, those are all things that he continues to get better at, and I think it's just going to continue as he gets more and more comfortable in the league.

“I can't wait to see where this is going to go.”