Basha Expected To Make Tigers Return

Flames prospect Andrew Basha is expected to make his return to action Friday night, as his Medicine Hat Tigers open the WHL championship series on home ice versus the Spokane Chiefs.

Basha has been sidelined since late December; the second-round pick from the 2024 NHL Draft was limited to 23 games in the regular season, during which he put up 29 points (9G, 20A) for the Tigers.

Medicine Hat went 12-1 over the first three rounds of the WHL playoffs, eliminating Swift Current, Prince Albert and Lethbridge en route to their first finals appearance since 2007.

Game 1 is set for 7 p.m. MT at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat, with Game 2 slated for Sunday evening at 7 p.m. MT. TSN will carry every game of the three Canadian Hockey League championship series.

The Tigers are seeking their sixth WHL crown, having previously won the league championship in 1973, 1987, 1988, 2004 and 2007.

Basha is one of two Flames prospects vying for a CHL title this month.

Defenceman Etienne Morin and his Moncton Wildcats open the QMJHL championship series on home ice Saturday at 2 p.m. MT versus the Rimouski Oceanic.

The Wildcats have also secured their spot at the 2025 Memorial Cup by virtue of Rimouski hosting the tournament.