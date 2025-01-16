5 Things - Flames @ Blues

The Flames take to the ice in St. Louis for the second time in three days (6 p.m. MT/ Sportsnet)

5Things
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

1. Last Time Out

It's an NHL rarity - back-to-back games against the same team in the same city.

But, it affords the Flames a quick chance to make amends after falling to the Blues 2-1 Tuesday night in the second game of this four-game road trip, which began with a 5-2 victory in Chicago on Monday.

Kevin Bahl scored in the third period against St. Louis to tie the game but the Blues would strike later in the frame and hold on for the victory.

"We liked our effort, for sure," said Head Coach Ryan Huska after. "I think there’s a few things that we’ll look at that I think we can do a better job with. We had some zone time, but I think we have to find a way to generate some more quality chances, I guess, would be one thing I would say."

Dan Vladar got the start and made 23 saves for Calgary, while Jordan Binnington made 27 stops at the other end.

"Pretty even game," said Bahl. "We had our chances, and they obviously capitalized on their last one there. I thought it coulda went either way. Vladdy played unbelievable, I really felt it coulda went either way. They got that one sneaky tip, and we can’t capitalize and take it to OT. It is what it is."

See the action from Tuesday's tilt against the Blues

"Makings of a good road game"

2. O Captain! My Captain!

Mikael Backlund enters play tonight with 209 goals in his NHL career, and with one more can tie Johnny Gaudreau (210) for the ninth-most in Flames franchise history.

Earlier this season, the captain passed Eric Vail (206) for the 10th most in Flames history and joined Kent Nilsson as one of two Swedish-born skaters inside the top-10 in goals for the Flames.

Backlund has also registered the fifth-most game-winning goals on the road in Flames franchise history (21), and with one more can tie Theoren Fleury for the fourth most. Only Jarome Iginla (34), Sean Monahan (23), and Gaudreau (23) have more.

So far this season, Backlund has nine goals and 19 points and had two great chances against the Blues on Tuesday, one right on the doorstep of Binnington and another later in the game on a quick shot from the high slot.

backs

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
19.8%
19th
Blues
18.0%
25th
Penalty Kill
Flames
71.0%
30th
Blues
73.9%
26th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
52.07%
9th
Blues
48.58%
22nd
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
49.93%
18th
Blues
50.18%
14th


3. Fast Facts

Big Bahler Brand:

Kevin Bahl scored his second of the season on Tuesday in these clubs’ second meeting to increase his point total to 14 through 43 games in 2024-25. Bahl was coming off a career-best 11 points in 2023-24 and sits just six points away from his first 20-point campaign in the NHL.

Just Dueh It:

Walker Duehr scored his first NHL goal in St. Louis on January 12th, 2023. The Flames were in the midst of a road trip very similar to their current four game swing, with a pair of games in St. Louis with Duehr making his season debut in their first matchup and then scoring in their second meeting. At the time of his goal, Duehr became the first player born in South Dakota to score an NHL goal.

Stick tap to Flames PR's Jordan Bay for these tidbits

4. Quotable

Nazem Kadri after Tuesday's loss:

"It sucks a little bit, just ‘cause we fought so hard to come back. It’s unfortunate to lose in regulation. It’s how it goes, we’ve got another game left here and we’ll be prepared for that one."

kadri

5. Players To Watch

Flames – Martin Pospisil

Pospisil had a team-high four shots and, not surprisngly, led all Flames with six hits. He was buzzing at both ends, making his presence felt especially on the forecheck.

Blues - Pavel Buchnevich

The winger led all Blues forwards in ice time on Tuesday by a large margin at 22:16 (Robert Thomas was next at 19:36), and was tied for a team-high three shots (along with with Tomas and Alexandre Texier) among the St. Louis forwards. He is fourth in team scoring with 11 and 29 points in 43 games.

