5 Things - Flames @ Blues

1. Last Time Out

It's an NHL rarity - back-to-back games against the same team in the same city.

But, it affords the Flames a quick chance to make amends after falling to the Blues 2-1 Tuesday night in the second game of this four-game road trip, which began with a 5-2 victory in Chicago on Monday.

Kevin Bahl scored in the third period against St. Louis to tie the game but the Blues would strike later in the frame and hold on for the victory.

"We liked our effort, for sure," said Head Coach Ryan Huska after. "I think there’s a few things that we’ll look at that I think we can do a better job with. We had some zone time, but I think we have to find a way to generate some more quality chances, I guess, would be one thing I would say."

Dan Vladar got the start and made 23 saves for Calgary, while Jordan Binnington made 27 stops at the other end.

"Pretty even game," said Bahl. "We had our chances, and they obviously capitalized on their last one there. I thought it coulda went either way. Vladdy played unbelievable, I really felt it coulda went either way. They got that one sneaky tip, and we can’t capitalize and take it to OT. It is what it is."

