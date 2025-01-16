Say What - 'Get In His Eyes'

Rasmus Andersson on having a day between games in St. Louis:

"It’s a lot of traveling, so it was nice to just have a quiet day yesterday, didn’t do too much. It was nice, we needed it."

On his group's defensive effort in the first game:

"I thought we were pretty good, but good defence gotta lead to good offence, too. We gotta create a little bit more than we did; they were always in the right spot and we didn’t make it too, too hard on them. Just get more pucks towards their goalie. You can’t stop what you can’t see, so we just gotta get in front of the net."