Say What - 'Get In His Eyes'

What was said ahead of Round Two against the Blues

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
Rasmus Andersson on having a day between games in St. Louis:

"It’s a lot of traveling, so it was nice to just have a quiet day yesterday, didn’t do too much. It was nice, we needed it."

On his group's defensive effort in the first game:

"I thought we were pretty good, but good defence gotta lead to good offence, too. We gotta create a little bit more than we did; they were always in the right spot and we didn’t make it too, too hard on them. Just get more pucks towards their goalie. You can’t stop what you can’t see, so we just gotta get in front of the net."

"Gotta win one tonight"

Blake Coleman on how to generate more offensively:

"I thought we were better as the game went, but still need to get inside a little bit more, get in his eyes - whoever’s playing for them tonight - I think we made life a little easy on their goalie. I think we can be a little more dangerous around the net, but it starts with getting in, and keeping pucks away from the goalie first."

On getting puck retrievals and pressuring in the offensive zone:

"It was way too many touches, for Binnington last game I think. We are all aware of it, the placement wasn’t good. If you’ve got to take a hit to get it in the right spot, or just, you know, the mental awareness. It’s a key part of our game and if we don’t allow ourselves to get to it, it takes away one of our biggest strengths."

"It’s an eight-point trip"

Ryan Huska on mid-series adjustments against the Blues:

"There’s a few areas that we think we can be better at, that may allow us a few more opportunities but having said that, they’re over there doing the same thing. You do anticipate being in another close game tonight, another tight-checking game. We have to find a way to break through; whether that’s our powerplay getting us a key goal at a key time, or us being able to do something with some of the shifts that we have in the offensive zone."

On playing back-to-back road games in the same city:

"I do (like it). I’d imagine maybe the home team doesn’t like them so much - you know, the crowd, seeing the same team back-to-back. But I think for a visiting team, to eliminate that extra bit of travel that you have to do, I think it’s a great thing."

"Find a way to break through"

