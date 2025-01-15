Flames Edged By Blues

Colton Parayko opened the scoring 49 seconds into the game with a wrister from a tight angle through traffic that found net high, farside.

Parayko had the original shot on the play that Vladar saved, before Cam Fowler’s offering on the rebound which was also saved, then going back to Parayko again for the tally.

The Blues went to the powerplay just past the midway point of the frame, Vladar making a big doorstep stop on Jake Neighbours.

On the same advantage, Jonathan Huberdeau tried to feed a pass across to Jakob Pelletier on a shorthanded 2-on-1, but Justin Faulk got his stick on it to deflect it out of harm’s way.

Calgary had a 10-9 edge in shots in the second period, and led 18-17 in that department after 40 minutes.

Both teams exchanged chances in the middle stanza, Nazem Kadri holding the puck on a 2-on-1 with Huberdeau and firing it but Binnington making the stop with his left pad.

At the other end of the ice, Vladar made a stellar save when Brayden Schenn fed the puck to Jordan Kyrou off a rush, the Blues leading scorer tipping it at full gallop but he was denied.

Mikael Backlund was around it early in the third, getting a chance when Bahl fired a puck to him from the boards, the captain with this back to Binnington in tight but getting a shot off that was stopped.

Minutes after, Matt Coronato won a foot race to the endboards for a puck Backlund put into the zone, then fed it out and No. 11 snapped one that Binnington got his right pad on.

Bahl would tie the game up at 6:06, his wrister from the left faceoff circle beating Binnington shortside, with Pospisil and Kadri getting the helpers.

But following a turnover just outside the Flames zone, Faksa would tip Tyler Tucker’s point shot at 11:11.