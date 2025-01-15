Flames Edged By Blues

Calgary loses 2-1 in St. Louis

By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

ST. LOUIS - It was a tight game with plenty on the line.

The Flames and the Blues met Tuesday night for the first of two games in three days in The Show-Me State, the home side drawing first blood in a 2-1 victory.

Coming into the tilt, the Flames were in the second Wildcard playoff spot in the Western Conference, five points ahead of the Blues with two games in hand. Calgary had beaten the Blackhawks 5-2 just over 24 hours earlier in Chicago.

Right from the opening puck drop, things were tight.

The Blues led 1-0 after two periods before Kevin Bahl tied it up in the third, but the Blues would answer back with Radek Faksa tipping home the game-winner.

Dan Vladar got the start in net for the Flames, making 23 saves in the loss.

The teams will play again Thursday night at the Enterprise Center.

Bahl scores third-period goal to knot game at one in St. Louis

Colton Parayko opened the scoring 49 seconds into the game with a wrister from a tight angle through traffic that found net high, farside.

Parayko had the original shot on the play that Vladar saved, before Cam Fowler’s offering on the rebound which was also saved, then going back to Parayko again for the tally.

The Blues went to the powerplay just past the midway point of the frame, Vladar making a big doorstep stop on Jake Neighbours.

On the same advantage, Jonathan Huberdeau tried to feed a pass across to Jakob Pelletier on a shorthanded 2-on-1, but Justin Faulk got his stick on it to deflect it out of harm’s way.

Calgary had a 10-9 edge in shots in the second period, and led 18-17 in that department after 40 minutes.

Both teams exchanged chances in the middle stanza, Nazem Kadri holding the puck on a 2-on-1 with Huberdeau and firing it but Binnington making the stop with his left pad.

At the other end of the ice, Vladar made a stellar save when Brayden Schenn fed the puck to Jordan Kyrou off a rush, the Blues leading scorer tipping it at full gallop but he was denied.

Mikael Backlund was around it early in the third, getting a chance when Bahl fired a puck to him from the boards, the captain with this back to Binnington in tight but getting a shot off that was stopped.

Minutes after, Matt Coronato won a foot race to the endboards for a puck Backlund put into the zone, then fed it out and No. 11 snapped one that Binnington got his right pad on.

Bahl would tie the game up at 6:06, his wrister from the left faceoff circle beating Binnington shortside, with Pospisil and Kadri getting the helpers.

But following a turnover just outside the Flames zone, Faksa would tip Tyler Tucker’s point shot at 11:11.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Rory Kerins - Yegor Sharangovich - Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

"We had our chances"

"Unfortunate to lose in regulation"

"That was a tight game"

"Makings of a good road game"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 27, STL 25

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, STL 0-2

Faceoffs: CGY 47.7%, STL 52.3%

Blocked Shots: CGY 13, STL 18

Hits: CGY 20, STL 20

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 15, STL 22

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 3, STL 8

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Blues 14.01.25

Walkins & warmups by Ty Pilson. Game action courtesy by Getty Photos

Up Next:

As emtnioned above, these two clubs meet again Thursday night at 6 p.m. MTN (Sportsnet) in St. Louis before the Flames fly to Winnipeg to finish off this trip on Saturday at 5 p.m. MTN (HNIC).

