5 Things - Flames @ Sharks

1. Just Win, Baby

It's a phrase made famous a hop, skip and a jump north of San Jose.

Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis preached it, and his NFL squad did it, winning a trio of Super Bowls in a seven-year span between 1976 and 1983.

And it's exactly the motto the Flames will try to take away from this week's visit to California, beginning tonight with a tilt against the Sharks.

As the team landed in San Jose Sunday, they learned the Minnesota Wild had scored a 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars, pushing their advantage over Calgary to six points in the Western Conference Wild Card race.

The Flames have two games in hand on the Wild, but to a man, they're well-aware that unclaimed points with those games in hand would have a similar feeling to trying to hang onto a handful of Pacific Coast sand.

Give this team credit, though.

They're plucky. They don't quit.

And Saturday against Vegas, they stared down yet another two-goal deficit, clawing their way back into the fight to earn a point.

Tonight, they want two.

And head coach Ryan Huska is hopeful that the 60-minutes set for SAP Center will bring about the type of special-teams opportunities his group felt slip through their fingers two nights ago.

"Every team in this league is a good team. Some teams you match up really well against, some teams, you don’t. You have to find a way to get something done," Huska said following Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss at the Scotiabank Saddledome. "We had a few chances that we could have capitalized - again, the powerplay, towards the end of the third period - you want those to be situations where you’re going to grab it by the throat and you make sure you win the game in that situation.

"The powerplay’s got to give us a little bit more."

The good news is, that powerplay has cashed in in each of the Flames' previous two meetings with the Sharks this season, including a 3-1 win here back on Dec. 28.

Mikael Backlund scored the decider that night - on the man-advantage - and on the heels of a point left unclaimed against Vegas, the Flames captain is hopeful Monday night's fixture in the Bay Area will be an opportunity for he and his teammates to showcase their very best.

"It’s like playoffs," he said Saturday evening. "No matter the result, you’ve got to turn the page … and just focus on the next game, find a way to win the next game.

"We’re just going to turn our heads to San Jose now, go into that building and play our best game of the year."