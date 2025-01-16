ST. LOUIS - Playoffs In January?

Not quite, but there’s no doubt this two-games-in-three-days set against the St. Louis Blues has a different feel to it.

The Flames are sitting in the second Western Conference Wildcard berth, while the Blues are chasing a postseason spot, sitting three points behind Calgary but having played two more games.

St. Louis won the first game of this series 2-1 Tuesday night and will have all the motivation and then some to to try annd make it two straight tonight (6 p.m. MTN, Sportsnet).

The Flames, though, will be plenty motivated themselves.

“It’s as close as you get to playoffs within the regular season,” said Head Coach Ryan Huska after the Flames morning skate at the Enterprise Center Thursday. “You can try to find a way to engage your team a little bit differently, I think, in these situations.

“So we didn’t get the first one, now it’s priority for us to focus on this one.”