It’s a Pacific Division battle as the Ducks (11-13-1) return home to take on the Sharks (11-13-2).

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast Prime Video and FOXLA+.

Anaheim fell to Seattle in a 3-2 regulation loss on Monday. Cutter Gauthier scored one of the team’s two goals, bringing his November scoring total to 18 and 22 on the season.

The team went 0-4 on the recent road trip and head coach Joel Quenneville talked about what he learned about his team on the road stretch.

“I thought technically and defensively and possessionally, the puck was how we need to play,” Quenneville said. “Keeping it out of our net is something we're still working on. I still think that there are signs that we're getting ourselves out of what we've been trying to fix at the start of the year.”

The Ducks announced this morning they recalled Laurent Brossoit from the Gulls. Brossoit went 4-1-0 in his five games for the Ducks this season.

After morning skate, Quenneville revealed that Brossoit will start in-net for Anaheim and shared why the Ducks brought him back up.

“When we did it the last time…we were in a touch stretch,” he said. “He got sent back and there’s an opportunity again for our guys here and now we’re back in the same spot. So we’ll see how it plays itself out.”

Quenneville also shared a number of updates regarding Ducks players dealing with injuries.

Leo Carlsson and Beckett Sennecke are considered “day-to-day,” per Quenneville, with him saying he’s “optimistic” on both players and noting their absences will be “relatively short-term.” Additionally, Ryan Poehling is “close” to returning with Coach Q saying he “would love to see him back by the weekend.”

The Sharks come into Honda Center off a 5-2 loss to the Wild on Monday. San Jose is 4-5-1 in the month of November but 4-1-1 over the last six games.

“They're a fast team,” Sam Colangelo said. “[I] skate with a couple of their guys in the summer. Skilled players. They're going to try to take you on one-on-one. And I think they'll play a fast game, they'll play hard. We know what's at stake in terms of standings. (0:35) So yeah, I expect it to be a fast, competitive game.”

Macklin Celebrini paces the club with 31 points (10+21=31) while Will Smith and Ivar Stenberg have the second-most goals, eight apiece.

This is the first of four meetings between these teams this season. They won’t meet again until March 2027.