Gauthier Extends Goal Streak to Nine Games as Ducks Defeat Flames 6-1

It is the longest goal streak by an NHL player in 29 years. The last to do so was Teemu Selanne, who set an Anaheim franchise record of 11 games from Oct. 21-Nov. 10, 1997.

Gauthier became the third player in more than 100 years to record 14 goals in the first eight games of a calendar month, joining Wayne Gretzky (15 in Feb. 1984 and 14 in Jan. 1984) and Mario Lemieux (15 in Oct. 1988). Gauthier has 16 goals during his goal streak and 20 points (16 goals, four assists) during a career-high 11-game point streak.

Beckett Sennecke had two goals and an assist, and Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist for the Ducks (11-9-1), who were coming off a 6-2 loss against the New York Islanders on Saturday, their second in a row. Tyson Hinds and Alex Killorn each had two assists, and Ville Husso made 20 saves.

Mikael Backlund scored the lone goal, and Devin Cooley made 28 saves for the Flames (9-11-1), who won 3-2 at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday for their second win in three games.

Cooley made a save on the first shot of the game, a deflection by Jeff Malott, but the rebound came out to the front of the crease and Malott held off Calgary defenseman Joel Hanley as he shot the puck into the net for a 1-0 lead at 1:16 of the first period.

Hinds banked a pass off the sidewall to Gauthier as he entered the Calgary zone with speed. Gauthier reached the top of the right face-off circle and sent a snap shot off the top of Cooley's left shoulder and into the net to make it 2-0 at 13:34.

After a scoreless second period, Tim Washe put in his own rebound to push the lead to 3-0 at 2:16 of the third.

Backlund scored on a brief breakaway at 4:04 to cut the deficit to 3-1, but Sennecke answered just 25 seconds later with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle to put the Ducks back up 4-1 at 4:29.

Sennecke scored into an empty net at 16:13 to make it 5-1, and Granlund caught a stretch pass in stride from Pavel Mintyukov and beat Cooley to the glove side for the 6-1 final at 17:06.