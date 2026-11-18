The 22-year-old forward, who also had an assist, has 19 goals during the streak and is one goal shy from tying the NHL record for goals in a month. Teemu Selanne, who holds the Anaheim franchise record of 11 straight games with a goal from Oct. 21-Nov. 10, 1997, scored 20 goals in 14 games in March of 1993, and Joe Malone scored 20 goals in nine games for the Hamilton Tigers in February of 1921.

Gauthier has 24 points (19 goals, five assists) during a career-high 12-game point streak. It's his fifth multigoal game during the streak, which is the longest by an NHL player in 29 years. It was also his fourth hat trick since Nov. 1, becoming the first player in NHL history to record that many in a single calendar month.

Robert Thomas and Logan Mailloux each had a goal and two assists, and Jake Neighbours and Jonatan Berggren each had a goal and an assist for the Blues (10-9-2), who have won three of their past four games. Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in his first start since Nov. 5.

Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist, and Jackson Lacombe had three assists for the Ducks (11-10-1), who have lost three of four.

Ville Husso stopped 17 of 24 shots before being replaced by Lukas Dostal with 8:48 remaining in the third period. Dostal made three saves.

Berggren gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 2:13 of the first period when he tipped in Justin Barron’s wrist shot from the blue line.

Killorn tied it 1-1 at 11:38 after a Dylan Holloway turnover along the right wall. Killorn skated in and put a wrist shot off the inside of Binnington’s left pad and in from the left face-off circle.

Connor McMichael’s first goal in 17 games made it 2-1 at 19:07 after he batting a puck in from midair at the top of the crease. The play was reviewed for a missed stoppage for a high stick, but the goal was upheld after a video review.

Gauthier tied the game 2-2 at 1:02 of the second period on a one-timer from the right circle, set up by Granlund’s cross-ice pass.

Thomas restored the St. Louis lead to 3-2 at 11:41 when he put in a rebound of Barron’s tipped pass from the left side of the goal.

Dalibor Dvorsky made it 4-2 at 13:37, converting Pius Suter’s saucer pass with a backhand shot into the top of the net on a rolling puck.

Gauthier’s quick snap shot from the right circle off a cross-ice feed from Leo Carlsson just eight seconds into an Anaheim power play cut the deficit to 4-3 at 16:19.

St. Louis scored three times in a span of 2:58 in the third period to build a three-goal lead.

Neighbours pushed the lead to 5-3 at 5:36 off a 2-on-1 rush with Thomas with a wrist shot from the left circle. Philip Broberg made it 6-3 at 6:19 with a shot from the edge of the high slot that deflected off Carlsson's stick and went in off Ducks defenseman Tristan Luneau. Mailloux extended it to 7-3 at 8:34 with a wrist shot from the slot for his first goal of the season.

Ian Moore's one-timer from the right circle at 14:59 pulled Anaheim to within 7-4.

Granlund's power-play goal at 18:35 made it 7-5 with Dostal on the bench for a 6-on-4 advantage. Gauthier completed the hat trick from the left circle at 19:19 with Husso on the bench again.

Pavel Buchnevich scored into an empty net at 19:22 for the 8-6 final.