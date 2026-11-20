The Ducks will host the 5th annual Anaheim Ducks 5K presented by Arrowhead Mountain Spring Water this Sunday, Nov. 22 at Great Park Live in Irvine, Calif. This year’s race is sold out with nearly 2,500 runners and walkers confirmed. Registration for the Anaheim Ducks 5K presented by Arrowhead Mountain Spring Water will open at 6 a.m. with the run set to begin at 8 a.m. Each participant will receive a race day t-shirt, souvenir runner’s bib, custom finisher’s medal, and the opportunity to attend an upcoming Ducks game. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, including support for Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. For every registration, Second Harvest Food Bank will receive a $5 donation, which provides two bags of nutritious groceries to local children, seniors and families.

Participants of the Anaheim Ducks 5K presented by Arrowhead Mountain Spring Water will enjoy a beautiful route throughout Great Park. Ducks Power Players and mascot Wild Wing will be in attendance. Following the conclusion of the 5K, participants will have the chance to visit numerous booths on site featuring Anaheim Ducks official partners including Arrowhead Mountain Spring Water, Western National Property Management promoting DucksLiving.com, Circle K, Melissa’s Produce, Monster Energy, UCI Health, OCVIBE and more.

Visit AnaheimDucks.com/5K for more information. For media availability, please contact the Anaheim Ducks communications office. Great Park Live is located at 8000 Ridge Valley, Irvine, CA 92618.

About Anaheim Ducks Foundation

The Anaheim Ducks Foundation serves as the team's main charitable beneficiary. Introduced at the opening of the 2008-09 season, the mission of the Anaheim Ducks Foundation is to facilitate and support programs that produce positive change for children and families throughout Southern California by providing educational opportunities, broadening access to the sport of hockey and addressing the health and wellness needs of our community.

About Arrowhead Mountain Spring Water

With roots in Southern California dating back to 1894, Arrowhead® Mountain Spring Water is sourced and distributed from the Pacific through the Rockies. In California, where the brand has been trusted for more than a century, 80 percent of the mountain spring water sourced in the state is distributed in California. Arrowhead supports environmental and water stewardship throughout Southern California. In addition to its watershed restoration work with Inland Empire Waterkeeper, Arrowhead has maintained a partnership with the Southern California Mountain Foundation for over two decades, enabling the organization to undertake hundreds of restoration projects in the San Bernardino and Angeles National Forests. Arrowhead Mountain Spring Water is sourced from carefully selected, naturally occurring springs in California, Colorado, and Canada. Made by the mountains, Arrowhead water has been bringing out our Western best for over 125 years — and counting.