The Ducks have reassigned defenseman Noah Warren to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Warren, 22 (7/15/04), recorded six assists with 21 penalty minutes (PIM) in 23 games with Anaheim to begin the season. He co-led all rookie defensemen and was tied for sixth among all NHL rookies with 43 hits. Selected by Anaheim in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Warren made his NHL debut with the Ducks and recorded his first career point (primary assist), Oct. 2 at Vegas.

The 6-5, 233-pound defenseman has appeared in 121 career AHL games with San Diego, recording 2-14=16 points and 64 PIM. Warren recorded 2-10=12 points with 26 PIM in 61 games in his second season with San Diego in 2025-26, posting career-bests in scoring, goals, assists and appearances. He also made his Calder Cup Playoffs debut, earning one assist in two playoff contests with the Gulls. Warren made his professional debut with San Diego in 2024-25, recording four assists (0-4=4) with 38 PIM in 60 games.

The Montreal, Que. native has also appeared in 188 career QMJHL games with Gatineau (2020-23) and Victoriaville (2023-24), earning 15-46=61 points with a +53 rating and 128 PIM.