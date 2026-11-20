Gauthier had 19 goals during the streak and is three shy from tying the NHL record for goals in a calendar month (20). He had five multigoal games during the goal streak, and recorded four hat tricks since Nov. 1, making him the first player in NHL history to record that many in a single calendar month.

Brock Nelson scored twice and had an assist, and Devon Toews had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (13-7-3), who have won four of their past six games (4-1-1). Nicolas Roy also scored, and Martin Necas had two assists.

Lukas Dostal made 23 saves for the Ducks (11-11-1), who have lost four of five (1-4-0).

Following a scoreless first period, Roy made it 1-0 Colorado eight seconds into the second when he caught Nazem Kadri’s centering pass as he cut across the crease and waited out Dostal before backhanding it over the goalie’s right leg.

Nelson scored a power-play goal to push it to 2-0 at 3:25. He one-timed T.J. Hughes’ give-and-go return pass far side past the glove from just above the left dot.

Nelson scored again to make it 3-0 at 10:04 after his wrist shot from the high slot went short side over the glove of Dostal. He took a pass from Necas in his skates at the blue line, kicked it up to his stick, and pulled the puck in tight before releasing his wrister.

Toews scored to make it 4-0 at 10:33 of the third period. He capped a give-and-go play with Nelson with a wrist shot from the slot that beat Dostal's blocker inside the left post.