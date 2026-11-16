The Ducks are now 6-2-0 in their last eight games, including four consecutive road wins. Anaheim has scored five or more goals in nine of the last 11 games since Oct. 24, totaling a league-leading 52 goals in that span (4.73 goals per game). No other NHL team has more than 46 goals in that stretch (New Jersey). The Ducks also lead the NHL with a 35.2% power play success rate.

The Ducks have three of the NHL’s top six scorers in November. Cutter Gauthier (14-2=16) is tied with Connor McDavid for the league lead in points during the month, while Mikael Granlund (4-11=15) is tied for third and Beckett Sennecke (4-10=14) is tied for fifth.

Cutter Gauthier extended his goal streak to nine games (16 goals) last night, the longest by an NHL player in 29 seasons (Teemu Selanne, Ducks club record goal streak of 11 games, Oct. 21-Nov. 10, 1997; 17-2=19). He joins Wayne Gretzky (15 in January 1984 and 14 in February 1984) and Mario Lemieux (15 in October 1988) as the only players in the last 100 years to score 14+ goals in their first eight games of a calendar month. No other player in the league has more than eight goals this month (Leon Draisaitl).