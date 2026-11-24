Off a rush, Brandon Montour chipped it to Kakko skating through the right circle with speed. Kakko cut to his left, deked to his forehand and pulled it around Lukas Dostal’s right pad.

Vince Dunn and Ben Meyers also scored for the Kraken (11-9-1), who have won two of three since losing both games against the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL Global Series Finland. Joey Daccord made 23 saves.

Cutter Gauthier scored his 18th goal in November, moving within two of tying the NHL record for goals in a single month, for the Ducks (11-13-1), who have lost four straight. Dostal made 18 saves.

All five goals in the game came in the third period.

Meyers made it 1-0 at 2:51 of the third period after Matthew Wood intercepted a pass by Ian Moore behind the net and found Meyers in the slot. Meyers one-timed it over Dostal’s glove.

Gauthier tied it 1-1 off an offensive-zone face-off at 4:06 of the third. Roger McQueen won the draw back to Jackson LaCombe at the top of the left circle. LaCombe tapped it to Gauthier, who sent a wrist shot off the crossbar and in.

Gauthier needs two goals in Anaheim's next three games to tie the NHL record for most during a single month. The mark is shared by Joe Malone (20 in February 1921) and Teemu Selanne (20 in March 1993).

Dunn regained a 2-1 lead for Seattle at 10:06. Off a rush, Jordan Eberle pulled up in the left circle and slid it back to a trailing Dunn at the point. Dunn scored with a slap shot that went off Dostal’s right pad and in.

Sam Colangelo tied it again 2-2 at 12:35, lunging for a Frank Vatrano rebound in the slot and sweeping it past Daccord’s left skate as he was dragged to the ice by defenseman Ryan Lindgren.

Seattle, which entered the game with the NHL’s worst penalty kill at 60.7 percent, killed a four-minute double-minor high-sticking penalty to Josh Mahura in the second period. Anaheim entered the game with the League’s best power play, converting on 35.2 percent of its opportunities.