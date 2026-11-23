The Ducks (11-12-1) make the final stop on their four-game road trip with a visit to Climate Pledge Arena to take on the Kraken (10-9-1).

Puck drop is set for 6:40 p.m. PT and will be broadcast Prime Video and FOXLA+.

Anaheim fell 3-2 to Utah on Saturday in a game that saw the Ducks hold the Mammoth to just 12 shots on goal.

“We played a decent game,” Mikael Granlund said. “We played hard, defended pretty well. But at the end of the day, obviously, you want to get something out of these games. (We have) one more game on this road trip, so let's try to get something out of this.”

The team lost Leo Carlsson in the second period as he did not return due to an upper-body injury.

“Talk about a tough break, that's a tough break. Unfortunate play,” head coach Joel Quenneville said after the loss. “We'll see how he presents [Monday]. But the upper body, we'll see. We'll see how he is [Monday].”

Carlsson’s status remains unknown for tonight’s game in Seattle. If he can’t go, Quenneville shared what he’s looking for out of the rest of his team to replace No. 91’s production.

“I think we need to play tighter,” he said. “I think we gotta make sure we get a thought process and look to play a tight checking game and a low scoring game and try to win that battle.”

The Kraken are 2-4-0 in the month of November with their most recent game ending in a 4-3 regulation loss to the Sharks on Saturday; however, the team has a winning record at home, 6-4-0, this year.

There is extra motivation for the Ducks, as their moms are on the Utah-Seattle portion of this road trip and will be in the house tonight.

This is the first meeting between the Ducks and Kraken this season. They’ll reconvene at Honda Center next week on Friday, Dec. 4.