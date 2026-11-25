The Ducks have recalled goaltender Laurent Brossoit from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Brossoit, 33 (3/23/93), went 4-1-0 in five games in his first stint with Anaheim this season. He won each of his first four starts with the Ducks Nov. 1-8, the third goalie in club history to do so. Signed to a one-year contract July 1, 2026, Brossoit is 68-48-13 with six shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and .910 save percentage (SV%) in 146 career NHL games (124 starts) with Anaheim (2026-27), Edmonton (2014-18), Winnipeg (2018-21 and 2023-24), Vegas (2021-23) and San Jose (2025-26).

The 6-2, 217-pound goaltender posted a 4-4-0 record with a 2.16 goals-against average (GAA) and a .921 save percentage (SV%) in eight games with San Diego this season. He won both starts since his last reassignment, going 2-0-0 while stopping 47-of-49 shots (1.00 GAA and .959 SV%).

Originally selected by Calgary in the sixth round (164th overall), the Port Alberni, B.C. native has earned a 94-81-18 record with 11 shutouts, a 2.76 GAA and .911 SV% in 201 AHL contests across eight seasons with San Diego, Abbotsford (2013-14), Oklahoma City (2013-15), Bakersfield (2015-18), Henderson (2022-23) and Rockford (2025-26).