There has been no hotter player in the NHL this month than Ducks winger Cutter Gauthier, and no player has been this scorching in decades.
Gauthier’s hat trick in a November 17 loss at St. Louis was remarkably his fourth in a span of nine games, as he became the first NHL player in more than 103 years (since 1923) to accomplish that feat. He also became the first player in NHL history to record four hat tricks in a single calendar month.
Gauthier also:
- Became the second player in the past 100 years (since 1926-27) to record four hat tricks through his first 22 games of a season. He also became the second player in NHL history, age 22 or younger, to record four hat tricks through his team's first 22 games.
- Joined Wayne Gretzky as the only players in NHL history age 22 or younger to score at least 14 goals in a 14-day span. Gauthier scored 14 goals from Nov. 3-17 at age 22, while Gretzky scored 16 from Dec. 17-30, 1981 at age 20.
- Extended his goal streak to 10 games (19 goals over that span), the longest in the NHL in 29 years. Anaheim's own Teemu Selanne was the last NHL player to score in at least 10 consecutive games, establishing the Ducks' franchise record with an 11-game goal streak from Oct. 21-Nov. 10, 1997.