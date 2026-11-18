Became the fifth player since 1990-91 to record a goal streak of at least 10 games, joining Selanne, Mario Lemieux (11- and 12-game streaks in 1992-93 with Pittsburgh), Luc Robitaille (10 games in 1992-93 with Los Angeles) and Brett Hull (10 games in both 1990-91 and 1991-92 with St. Louis). He also became just the third player in NHL history, age 22 or younger, to record a 10-game goal streak, joining Babe Dye (1920-21) and Mike Bossy (1978-79).

Became the third player in NHL history to record a goal streak of at least 10 games before his 23rd birthday, joining Dye (11 games in 1920-21 with the Toronto St. Patricks) and Bossy (10 games in 1978-79 with the New York Islanders).

Recorded 17 goals in November, breaking the Ducks' franchise record for most goals in a single calendar month. The previous record was 15, set by Corey Perry in March 2011.

Became the first American player since 1926-27 to score 19 goals in a 10-game span and the first American player in NHL history to score 17 goals in his first nine games of a calendar month. He also became just the third American player to score at least 17 goals in a calendar month, joining Pat LaFontaine (19 in January 1992 with the Buffalo Sabres) and Brett Hull (17 each in February and March 1991 with the St. Louis Blues).

“I’m just shooting the puck, and they’re going in,” Gauthier said. “So I’m just gonna keep shooting it.”

Gauthier’s scorching start to the month of November earned him NHL’s First Star of the Week honors. He led the NHL with eight goals and 10 points during the week, highlighted by a pair of hat tricks and three game-winning goals in four contests to help the Ducks win their first five games of the month.

Gauthier, who scored three goals in a 6-3 win Nov. 1 vs. Ottawa, then became the first player in Anaheim history to record a hat trick in consecutive games, as well as the first player in NHL history to notch multiple power-play goals in three straight contests. His second straight hatty included the decisive goal in a 5-4 win Nov. 3 at Vancouver.

Through November 19, Gauthier was tied for the NHL lead in goals with 21, while he paces all NHL players in goals (17) and points (20) in November.