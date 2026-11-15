PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Bounce Back, Close Out Season Series Against Flames

The Ducks (10-9-1) close out their four-game homestand by welcoming the Flames (9-10-1) to Honda Center for the second and final time this regular season.

Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast Prime Video and FOXLA+.

Tonight is the Ducks’ annual Hockey Fights Cancer night. Presented by UCI Health, the evening will unite the hockey community to raise awareness in support of cancer patients and their families.

Those attending can visit the Modelo Puck Drop Patio outside Honda Center’s North Entrance for all onsite activities surrounding the game.

Fans are encouraged to donate new, unworn kids socks for the Jessie Rees Foundation’s Joy Jars. Additionally, those in attendance can fill out “I Fight For” cards to honor loved ones who have been impacted by cancer. Those cards will be featured in the second period’s moment of recognition.

As for the on-ice action, Anaheim looks to rebound after falling to the Islanders, 6-2, last night to drop their second consecutive game.

"We just didn't show up ready to play," Alex Killorn said. "I think they were a lot more prepared than us to play a game and they just got off to a great start."

“We’ve definitely got to find a way to give up less,” added Tristan Luneau. “It’s hard to always outscore the opposition, so we’ve got to find a way to keep the score down a little bit.”

Despite the loss, it was another game, another milestone for Cutter Gauthier.

No. 61 is on a 10-game point streak (15-4=19) thanks to his goal in last night’s game which extended his goal streak to eight straight games. In those eight games, Gauthier has scored 15 goals, making him the first player since Mario Lemieux in 1993 to accomplish that feat.

One benefit to the back-to-back is the quick turnaround this team will have to make. Killorn acknowledged how playing another game so quickly is a good way to compartmentalize the loss and move on.

”We’ll probably just turn the page,” Killorn said after reflecting on last night’s loss. “The nice part is that we play in less than 24 hours.”

The Ducks have a 2-1 lead over the Flames this season and last met in Calgary on Nov. 6. Anaheim won, 5-3.