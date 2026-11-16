Gauthier Continues to be Scorching Hot

His first period tally vs. Calgary extended his goal streak to nine games, the longest by an NHL player in 29 seasons

Cutter Gauthier makes history with a goal in his ninth straight game

There is no hotter player in the NHL than Ducks winger Cutter Gauthier, and no player has been this hot in three decades.

Gauthier's first period goal against the Flames tonight extended his goal streak to nine games (16-2=18), the longest by an NHL player in 29 seasons. Ducks legend Teemu Selanne owns the franchise record goal streak of 11 games, set Oct. 21-Nov. 10, 1997. 

Gauthier joins Wayne Gretzky (15 in January 1984 and 14 in February 1984) and Mario Lemieux (15 in October 1988) as only players last 100 years to score 14+ goals in first 8 games of a calendar month. 

His 11-game point streak (16-4=20) is the second-longest in the NHL this season and longest by a Duck since Leo Carlsson's 11-game point streak Oct. 21-Nov. 11, 2025 (9-11=20).

With a goal in Saturday night's defeat to the Islanders, Gauthier became the first NHL player since to score 15 goals in a eight-game span since Mario Lemieux (March 18-30, 1993) while he became one of three players the last 100-plus season to score 13 goals in the first seven games of a month, joining Lemieux (13 in 1988-89) and Wayne Gretzky (14 in 1983-84).

Cutter Gauthier wastes no time and finds the back of the net to make it 2-5 for Anaheim

Gauthier also pushed his point streak to a career-long 11 games (15-4=19), one of eight players in Ducks history to have a point streak of double-digit games (last: Jackson LaCombe, Oct. 20-Nov. 8, 2026).

He is now tied for second among all NHL leaders in goals while he paces all NHL players in goals and points (14-2=16) in November.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Bounce Back, Close Out Season Series Against Flames

FINAL: Ducks Suffer 6-2 Defeat to NYI

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Regain Momentum Against Islanders

Ducks Reassign Brossoit to San Diego

Ducks Win Streak Snapped Against Predators, 4-2

Ducks to Host 18th Annual 'Reading is the Goal Day' at Helen Estock Elementary School on Friday, Nov. 13

PREVIEW: Ducks Seek Sixth Straight Win as Terry Returns to Lineup Against Predators

Gauthier Named NHL's First Star of the Week

Ducks Host Military Appreciation Night Wednesday

Ducks Continue to Pile Up the Superlatives

Gauthier Notches Third Hat Trick in Five Games as Ducks defeat Penguins

PREVIEW: Ducks Debut Hometown Remix Unis as They Take on Penguins

Gauthier Scores Game-Winner as Ducks Rally Past Flames, 5-3

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Keep 'Rolling Hot' as Road Trip Concludes in Calgary

A Mighty Remix

Mintyukov, Sennecke Power Ducks to 5-4 Victory Over Oilers

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Carry Momentum Into Road Trip Matchup Against Oilers

Ducks Making Franchise History