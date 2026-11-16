Gauthier Continues to be Scorching Hot

There is no hotter player in the NHL than Ducks winger Cutter Gauthier, and no player has been this hot in three decades.

Gauthier's first period goal against the Flames tonight extended his goal streak to nine games (16-2=18), the longest by an NHL player in 29 seasons. Ducks legend Teemu Selanne owns the franchise record goal streak of 11 games, set Oct. 21-Nov. 10, 1997.

Gauthier joins Wayne Gretzky (15 in January 1984 and 14 in February 1984) and Mario Lemieux (15 in October 1988) as only players last 100 years to score 14+ goals in first 8 games of a calendar month.

His 11-game point streak (16-4=20) is the second-longest in the NHL this season and longest by a Duck since Leo Carlsson's 11-game point streak Oct. 21-Nov. 11, 2025 (9-11=20).

With a goal in Saturday night's defeat to the Islanders, Gauthier became the first NHL player since to score 15 goals in a eight-game span since Mario Lemieux (March 18-30, 1993) while he became one of three players the last 100-plus season to score 13 goals in the first seven games of a month, joining Lemieux (13 in 1988-89) and Wayne Gretzky (14 in 1983-84).