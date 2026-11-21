The Ducks have recalled left wing Nico Myatovic from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, Anaheim has placed right wing Beckett Sennecke on Injured Reserve due to an upper-body injury.

Myatovic, 21 (12/1/04), has appeared in four career games with Anaheim, including his NHL debut Nov. 3, 2026 at Vancouver. He has recorded 9-3=12 points in 16 AHL games with San Diego this season, including his first career AHL hat trick Nov. 18, 2026 vs. Bakersfield to now lead the Gulls in goals while tied for second in scoring.

The 6-2, 207-pound forward has appeared in 163 career AHL games with the Gulls, recording 26-24=50 points and 65 penalty minutes (PIM). He set AHL career highs in points in each of the past two seasons in 2025-26 (7-12=19) and 2024-25 (10-9=19).

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Myatovic collected 46-75=121 points with a +47 rating in 181 games across four seasons with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2020-24. The Prince George, B.C. native helped Seattle to a WHL championship and appearance in the 2023 Memorial Cup. He scored 30-30=60 points with a +43 rating and 41 PIM in 68 regular-season games in 2022-23.