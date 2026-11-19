The Ducks (11-10-1) head to the Mile High City to take on the Avalanche (12-7-3) in the second game of a four-game road trip.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT and will be broadcast Prime Video and FOXLA+.

Anaheim attempted a comeback for the ages on Tuesday but fell short in an 8-6 loss to the Blues. The team was down 7-4 late in the third, but goals from Ian Moore, Mikael Granlund, and Cutter Gauthier brought the game within one, until Pavel Buchnevich hit an empty netter.

It’s no secret the Ducks can score, but playing better on defense is going to be top of mind for this group moving forward.

“We’ve got to be more patient,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “I think we gave it away too many times unnecessarily. Obviously, we’ve got to defend better. The volume of scoring that we're having and the success the competitors have, we’ve got to tighten things up to give us a chance.”

Now stop if you’ve heard this before, but the game featured another impressive and history-making performance from Gauthier, who had a four-point night (3-1=4) and currently is tied for the most goals in the league (21, Leon Draisaitl).

Gauthier scored his fourth hat trick of November making him the only player in NHL history to score four hatties in a single calendar month.

“It's hard to expect him to have a hat trick every night,” Leo Carlsson said of his teammate. “But it's also not a surprise when he does.”

Gauthier’s 17 goals in nine games during the month of November passed Corey Perry for the most goals in a single month by a Ducks player in franchise history. He also has more goals this month than eight NHL teams in November thus far.

"I'm just keeping it simple," Gauthier said after the game. "I'm trying to give the team a chance to win every single night. Just came a little short tonight."

Colorado is on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Mammoth, 4-1 in Utah last night.

The team will be shorthanded coming into this matchup as Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar will miss this meeting with the Ducks after sustaining injuries a week ago.

Beckett Sennecke returns to the Ducks lineup after missing the Blues game with an illness. Lukas Dostal will get the nod in-net for Anaheim.

This is the first of three regular season meetings between these teams as they’ll next meet in Anaheim on Dec. 27.