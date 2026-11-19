The Ducks have recalled defenseman Stian Solberg from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, Anaheim has reassigned defenseman Travis Mitchell to San Diego.

Solberg, 20 (12/29/05), has earned 3-8=11 points with a +10 rating in 17 AHL games with San Diego this season, tied for third among all AHL leaders in plus/minus while he is tied for 10th among league defensemen in points. He leads all Gulls skaters in plus/minus and shots (51), while he is second in assists and tied for third in points. He also leads all San Diego defensemen in goals, assists, points and plus/minus.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Solberg has registered 17-23=40 points and 118 penalty minutes (PIM) in 98 career AHL games with San Diego since making his debut during the 2024-25 season. The 6-2, 204-pound defenseman recorded 12-12=24 points with 102 PIM in 71 games as a rookie with San Diego in 2025-26, leading all AHL rookie defensemen in goals and shots (126) while ranking tied for fourth in points. Among all AHL defensemen he was tied for third in goals.

In 2024-25, Solberg appeared in 47 games with Farjestad of the Swedish Hockey League, recording 3-9=12 points before skating in 10 AHL games with San Diego to conclude the campaign (2-3=5 points). In 2023-24, he scored 5-10=15 points in 42 games with Valerenga of the Eliteserien, Norway’s top professional league. He skated in 71 career Eliteserien games with Valerenga from 2021-24, earning 6-14=20 points.

The Oslo, Norway native represented Norway at each of the last three World Championships (2024, 2025, 2026), helping his country earn its first-ever medal (bronze) at the 2026 World Championship. He earned 1-1=2 points with a +5 rating in 10 tournament contests, while scoring a goal in the bronze medal game vs. Canada. In the 2025 tournament, he had 4-2=6 points, leading Norway in points and goals, including a hat trick against Team USA. He also appeared at the 2024 World Junior Championship and 2023 U-18 World Championship. Solberg was the second-highest ever player to be drafted out of Norway, behind only Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (Detroit, 15th overall in 2024).

Mitchell, 26 (11/25/99), appeared in 14 games with Anaheim this season, recording his first career assist Oct. 24 at Philadelphia. Signed by Anaheim to a one-year, two-way contract July 2, 2026, Mitchell made his Ducks debut Oct. 2 at Vegas, skating in a career-best 20:38 TOI. Mitchell has skated in 23 career NHL games with Anaheim and the New York Islanders, earning 1-1=2 points.

The 6-3, 202-pound defenseman appeared in four AHL contests with San Diego earlier this season, going scoreless with five PIM. The South Lyon, Mich. native has appeared in 167 career AHL games with San Diego (2026-27) and Bridgeport (2022-26), recording 6-28=34 points and 236 PIM. Mitchell spent four seasons at Cornell University from 2019-23, earning 11-36-47 points in 95 career NCAA games.