The Ducks (11-9-1) hit the road again for another four-game set that begins with the Blues (9-9-2).

Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast Prime Video and KTTV-11.

The Ducks got back to their winning ways on Sunday with a 6-1 thrashing of the Flames. The team has scored five or more goals in nine of their last 11 games since Oct. 24 and are 6-2-0 in their last eight games.

Additionally, Cutter Gauthier scored his 18th goal of the season (2nd in NHL) and continues to make history in the process.

He’s now scored 14-plus goals in the first eight games of a calendar month joining Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as the only three players in the last 100 years to accomplish that feat.

“It’s obviously really cool,” Gauthier said. “Something you dream of as a kid. It’s cool that it’s happening for sure. I definitely got to stay level-headed. They did this for many, many years, and this is my first time doing it. I got to keep this going if I want to actually be with them — the greats — at the end of my career.”

He’s also on a nine-game goal streak which is the longest streak by an NHL player in 29 seasons. He also has an 11-game point streak joining Ryan Getzlaf, Paul Kariya, and Leo Carlsson as the fourth player in Ducks history aged 22 or younger to record that stat.

Beckett Sennecke tallied two goals and an assist in the game as well.

The Ducks come into Enterprise Center riding a four-game road win streak and look to tack on another win tonight.

The Blues are 2-3-1 in the month of November with their most recent loss coming Saturday to the Panthers.

"Last couple times we saw this team last year, they dominated us late in the season," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. "That can't happen, what we saw there. Those two games, St. Louis was on a roll last year and we got our [butts] kicked in those two games. We've got to be better."

Tonight’s game is a reunion for former Duck Mason McTavish, who was traded to St. Louis in July. McTavish has seven goals and five assists for the Blues this season. The Ducks will see another familiar face in Cam Fowler, who played parts of 15 seasons in Anaheim (the team that drafted him in 2010) before being traded to St. Louis two seasons ago.

"Mac-T seems like he knows how to score goals. He hasn't changed," Quenneville said. "He's got the puck a lot. Fowler is a defenseman who knows how to play the game. He's been around and has got some puck-moving skills. He can help them both ways."

All indications are that Ville Husso will be back in net for the Ducks, after he recorded 20 saves in a 6-1 win over NYI Sunday night. It's a familiar place for him, since he played his first two seasons in St. Louis.

"I started my career here, so it's always special and nice to see the people you met along the way," Husso said. "I'm excited."

This is the first of three meetings between the clubs this regular season. They’ll meet again in Anaheim on Jan. 14.