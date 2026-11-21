The Ducks (11-11-1) head to Utah for the first time this season to take on the Mammoth (11-9-3).

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT and will be broadcast Prime Video and FOXLA+.

Anaheim dropped its second game in a row on the road as the team was blanked by Colorado, 4-0, on Thursday.

Stian Solberg made his NHL debut for the Ducks and played over 18 minutes of ice time, the third-most among Ducks defensemen.

Solberg said he’s “looking forward” to his second game tonight and talked about what his call-up was like on Thursday.

“Tough loss, but most fun game I ever played,” Solberg said. “It's cool to be out there on the biggest stage in the world. It's just something we've been kind of just looking at your whole life and when it finally happens, it's very special.”

Earlier today, the Ducks placed Beckett Senneke on Injured Reserve with an upper-body injury and in a corresponding move, recalled Nico Myatovic from the San Diego Gulls.

As for the Mammoth, they finally got back in the win column on Thursday with a 4-1 victory over the Avs.

Remarkably, this is the first of three regular season meetings between these teams as they won’t meet again until spring 2027.

With both of these teams in contention for playoff positioning, games like this – even in November – can mean a little bit more.

Just ask head coach Joel Quenneville.

“We saw last year how it went,” Quenneville said of the Western Conference playoff race. “It was a very crowded space all the whole year. Us and Utah were very comparable all year long in the same type of point standing. And now early in the year [this season] comparable a little bit, we're behind … We also got our own challenges that we got to make sure that we need to pick up points here. We've had too many stretches here where we've lost too many games in a short amount of time.”

Tonight’s game is a homecoming for Salt Lake native Ian Moore. With the Ducks’ matriarchs on their annual mom’s trip, Moore said tonight is extra exciting to have her in attendance for his hometown game.

“Just being able to come to this game, I think it's just special to her, and it kind of makes it special to me too,” Moore said.

Per Quenneville, Ville Husso will start in-net for Anaheim.