Logan Cooley scored a goal and tallied an assist, and Vincent Trocheck and Andrew Peeke each scored for the Mammoth (12-9-3), who have earned points in four of their last five games (2-1-2).

Leo Carlsson and Ian Moore each scored, and Ville Husso made nine saves for the Ducks (11-12-1), who have lost three games in a row.

Carlsson, who exited the game with an upper-body injury at 3:29 of the second period following a collision along the boards, opened the scoring to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 6:26 of the first period, chipping the puck over the glove of Cossa.

Trocheck tied it 1-1 at 13:08, stealing the puck away from Moore in the Mammoth's offensive zone and sliding it past the left pad of Husso.

Peeke gave the Mammoth a 2-1 lead at 8:23 of the second period, snapping it past Husso's glove from the blue line thanks to a screen in front.

Cooley added an empty-net goal at 18:43 to push it to 3-1.

Moore scored at 19:48, firing a one-timer from the point that went past the glove of Cossa for the 3-2 final.