PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Regain Momentum Against Islanders

The Ducks (10-8-1) look to get back in the win column as they welcome the Islanders (8-6-4) to Honda Center for the first of a back-to-back.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast Prime Video and FOXLA+.

Anaheim’s five-game win streak came to a halt on Wednesday with a 4-2 loss to the Predators. The Ducks’ eight-game streak of scoring five or more goals came to an end as well.

"We gotta try to find a way to win these games where we're not scoring five goals a game," said Mikael Granlund. "Sometimes this is hockey. The pucks are not going in. Their goalie was really good tonight. That happens. We didn't score on the power play. That happens too sometimes. We're not going to score five goals a game through the whole season."

Despite the loss, Cutter Gauthier continued to make history. He scored his 14th goal in the last seven games (16th of the season) becoming the first player to achieve that feat since Mario Lemieux and Alexander Mogilny did in 1992-93.

His goal-streak was extended to seven games while he extended his point streak to nine games, a career best.

Wednesday’s game also saw the return of Troy Terry, who missed the first 18 games of the season after recovering from offseason hip surgery.

“It was a lot of feeling out for me, whether it was in my game or in my body,” Terry said. “I can feel when I want the puck and when I’m just trying to get through the game, and I felt like I was starting to want it more at the end.”

The Islanders flipped a four-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Kings on Thursday.

“Obviously, you don’t want to lose many in a row like that,” said Ryan Pulock. “This is a big game for us. We knew we had to come out and find this one. You kind of got to stop that bleeding when things aren’t going right, and obviously I thought we did a pretty good job top to bottom with playing to more of our identity.”

Brayden Schenn had a three-point night (one goal, two assists) and Matthew Schaefer scored a goal of his own in his 100th game.

These two teams last met in October with the Islanders beating the Ducks, 3-2. This is the final regular season meeting between the clubs.

The Ducks announced Friday that they reassigned goaltender Laurent Brossoit to the Gulls.