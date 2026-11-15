Holmstrom scores first career hat trick, Islanders cruise past Ducks

Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist, Matthew Schaefer had an NHL career-high three assists, and Matias Maccelli and Kyle Palmieri each had two assists for the Islanders (9-6-4), who have points in four straight games (2-0-2). Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves.

Cutter Gauthier scored for the eighth straight game for the Ducks (10-9-1), who have lost two in a row after winning five straight. Lukas Dostal made 19 saves.

Ben Hutton gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 1:55 of the first period when his one-timer from above the left face-off circle went off two Anaheim stick blades and between Dostal's pads.

Mathew Barzal assisted on the goal in his season debut after recovering from left knee inflammation.

The Islanders scored four goals in the second period, the first on Horvat's one-timer from above the hash marks while on a power play to make it 2-0 at 1:33.

Nikita Nesterenko cut it to 2-1 at 2:35 when he scored with a backhand from in close after a dump-in ricocheted to him from out of the corner.

Holmstrom finished a rush from in front of the crease 26 seconds later to make it 3-1 at 3:01, and he scored again with a one-timer from the right hash marks to make it 4-1 at 8:28.

Mitchell Chaffee scored off a pass from Schaefer on a 2-on-1 to push the lead to 5-1 at 10:28.

Gauthier redirected a centering pass into the net to cut it to 5-2 at 16:37, his 15th goal in the streak.

Holmstrom completed the hat trick with a one-timer from the left circle to make it 6-2 at 2:41 of the third period.