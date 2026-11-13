Ducks Reassign Brossoit to San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Laurent Brossoit to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Brossoit, 33 (3/23/93), went 4-1-0 in five games with Anaheim this season. He won each of his first four starts with the Ducks Nov. 1-8, the third goalie in club history to do so. Signed to a one-year contract July 1, 2026, Brossoit is 68-48-13 record with six shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and .910 save percentage (SV%) in 146 career NHL games (124 starts) with Anaheim (2026-27), Edmonton (2014-18), Winnipeg (2018-21 and 2023-24), Vegas (2021-23) and San Jose (2025-26).

The 6-2, 217-pound goaltender posted a 2-4-0 record with a 2.69 goals-against average (GAA) and a .909 save percentage (SV%) in six games with San Diego prior to his recall to the Ducks Oct. 31.

Originally selected by Calgary in the sixth round (164th overall), the Port Alberni, B.C. native has earned a 94-81-18 record with 11 shutouts, a 2.76 GAA and .911 SV% in 201 AHL contests across eight seasons with San Diego, Abbotsford (2013-14), Oklahoma City (2013-15), Bakersfield (2015-18), Henderson (2022-23) and Rockford (2025-26).