Ducks Reassign Brossoit to San Diego

Brossoit won each of his first four starts with the Ducks Nov. 1-8, the third goalie in club history to do so

GettyImages-2303420275

The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Laurent Brossoit to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Brossoit, 33 (3/23/93), went 4-1-0 in five games with Anaheim this season. He won each of his first four starts with the Ducks Nov. 1-8, the third goalie in club history to do so. Signed to a one-year contract July 1, 2026, Brossoit is 68-48-13 record with six shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and .910 save percentage (SV%) in 146 career NHL games (124 starts) with Anaheim (2026-27), Edmonton (2014-18), Winnipeg (2018-21 and 2023-24), Vegas (2021-23) and San Jose (2025-26).

The 6-2, 217-pound goaltender posted a 2-4-0 record with a 2.69 goals-against average (GAA) and a .909 save percentage (SV%) in six games with San Diego prior to his recall to the Ducks Oct. 31.

Originally selected by Calgary in the sixth round (164th overall), the Port Alberni, B.C. native has earned a 94-81-18 record with 11 shutouts, a 2.76 GAA and .911 SV% in 201 AHL contests across eight seasons with San Diego, Abbotsford (2013-14), Oklahoma City (2013-15), Bakersfield (2015-18), Henderson (2022-23) and Rockford (2025-26).

News Feed

Ducks Win Streak Snapped Against Predators, 4-2

Ducks to Host 18th Annual 'Reading is the Goal Day' at Helen Estock Elementary School on Friday, Nov. 13

PREVIEW: Ducks Seek Sixth Straight Win as Terry Returns to Lineup Against Predators

Gauthier Named NHL's First Star of the Week

Ducks Host Military Appreciation Night Wednesday

Ducks Continue to Pile Up the Superlatives

Gauthier Notches Third Hat Trick in Five Games as Ducks defeat Penguins

PREVIEW: Ducks Debut Hometown Remix Unis as They Take on Penguins

Gauthier Scores Game-Winner as Ducks Rally Past Flames, 5-3

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Keep 'Rolling Hot' as Road Trip Concludes in Calgary

A Mighty Remix

Mintyukov, Sennecke Power Ducks to 5-4 Victory Over Oilers

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Carry Momentum Into Road Trip Matchup Against Oilers

Ducks Making Franchise History

Gauthier's Second Straight Hat Trick Powers Ducks Past Canucks, 5-4

PREVIEW: Ducks Head to Vancouver for Rematch with Canucks

Carlsson Named NHL's Third Star for the Week Ending November 1

Ducks Recall Myatovic from San Diego