The Devils have recalled defenseman Seamus Casey, it was announced by the team this morning.

Casey, 21, has played in 10 NHL games this season with New Jersey, posting four goals and five points with a plus-5. The second-round pick (46th overall in 2022) has spent the majority of the season with Utica of the American Hockey League.

In 30 contests with the Comets, Casey has three goals, 15 assist and 18 points.