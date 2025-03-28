Devils Host Autism Acceptance Night | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils will host Autism Acceptance Night presented by Schindler on March 31, 2025, when they face off against the Minnesota Wild for a 7:00 PM ET contest at Prudential Center. Fans will experience unique changes to game presentation elements, a designated sensory room and more.

Prior to the game, the Devils will distribute a new "Guide to the Game" video this year across Devils’ social channels so those attending can learn what to expect during the game. There will be a designated entrance for autistic individuals at M&M’s Tower, located on the corner of Lafayette and Mulberry Streets. The M&M’s Tower entrance will open at 5:00 PM, 30-minutes prior to regular doors, with trained staff on hand and minimal crowd ingress.

Select participants from Nassan’s Place will join Devils players as they walk into the arena prior to the game. Nassan’s Place is a nonprofit corporation that is helping to make a difference in the lives of children and families affected by autism in and around under-served communities by providing educational and recreational programs, social outings, and resources. They will also be the 50/50 recipient from funds raised throughout the night.