Devils Host Autism Acceptance Night | RELEASE

Autism acceptance
By Devils PR
@NJDevils NewJerseyDevils.com

The New Jersey Devils will host Autism Acceptance Night presented by Schindler on March 31, 2025, when they face off against the Minnesota Wild for a 7:00 PM ET contest at Prudential Center. Fans will experience unique changes to game presentation elements, a designated sensory room and more.

Prior to the game, the Devils will distribute a new "Guide to the Game" video this year across Devils’ social channels so those attending can learn what to expect during the game. There will be a designated entrance for autistic individuals at M&M’s Tower, located on the corner of Lafayette and Mulberry Streets. The M&M’s Tower entrance will open at 5:00 PM, 30-minutes prior to regular doors, with trained staff on hand and minimal crowd ingress.

Select participants from Nassan’s Place will join Devils players as they walk into the arena prior to the game. Nassan’s Place is a nonprofit corporation that is helping to make a difference in the lives of children and families affected by autism in and around under-served communities by providing educational and recreational programs, social outings, and resources. They will also be the 50/50 recipient from funds raised throughout the night.

If you're attending for Autism Acceptance Night, what you can expect at Prudential Center

“Schindler is thrilled to continue its sponsorship of Autism Acceptance Night,” said Stephanie Kaminski, Schindler's Senior Director of Marketing, Communications and Customer Excellence. “We look forward to elevating the experience for fans and the community at Prudential Center.”

Autism Acceptance Night will welcome Brody Shinderman, who is a part of the autistic community, as the National Anthem performer and Popcorn for the People, employed by members of the autistic and disabled community, as the “Food Item of the Game.”

A designated sensory room sponsored by Schindler will be available throughout the night. The room will be located in the Atlantic Tomorrow’s Office Lounge on Suite Level 2 and will be a safe space for those who are a part of the autism community. Those who visit the room will be given a Sensory Kit, including items from Schindler, and experience low lighting, controlled temperature and calm music. Additionally, the volume in-bowl will be lowered. Sensory Kits will also be available at Guest Services located behind Section 9 and 114.

More News

Devils Road Trip Continues in Winnipeg | PREVIEW

Devils Build Connections to Students via Gaming Partnership | FEATURE

Devils Start Road Trip with Win in Chicago | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5 at Blackhawks 3

Devils Start Road Trip in Chicago | PREVIEW

Devils Practice Before Final Long Road Trip | NOTEBOOK

Edwards Signs Entry-Level Contract | RELEASE

Canucks Use Shootout to Defeat Devils | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Canucks 4, Devils 3 SO

Devils Pay Homage to Strong Women in Their Lives | FEATURE

Madigan Proving Women Belong | FEATURE

Devils Lose to Sens | GAME STORY

New York Sirens Pull off 'The Michigan' at Prudential Center | BLOG

QUICK RECAP: Senators 3, Devils 2

Devils Recall Foote | TRANSACTIONS

Get to Know: NJ Devil | FEATURE

Devils Can't Hold Lead, Fall to Flames | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Flames 5, Devils 3