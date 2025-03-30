Devils, Wild Complete Home-and-Home Series | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils and Wild meet for the a second half of a home-and-home series. The Devils picked up a 5-2 victory in Minnesota on Saturday night on the strength of captain Nico Hischier's second career hat trick.

The contest against Minnesota marks the beginning of a five-game homestand for New Jersey, which holds an eight-point lead for the No. 3 spot in the Metro Division. The Devils magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 10.

Jack Hughes is out the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Defensemen Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler remain out for the remainder of the regular season. On Friday night, Luke Hughes was held out for precautionary reasons, dealing with a lower-body injury, but he returned Saturday night against Minnesota.

The Minnesota Wild hold the first Wild Card spot in the West with 87 points and are fighting for position with the St. Louis Blues, who also have 87 points but have played one more game. Minnesota is six points behind the Colorado Avalanche for third in the Central Division.

Minnesota has had a slew of significant injuries of their own this season. They have been without star forward Kirill Kaprizov since Jan. 26. Kaprizov had 52 points (23g-29a) in 37 games before sustaining his injury. Matt Boldy has led the way offensively in his absence, pacing the team with 24 goals, 38 assists and 62 points.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Hischier posted his second career hat trick with three goals against Minnesota Saturday. He has points in nine of his last 10 games with seven goals and 13 points. He posted an eight-game scoring streak in that stretch.

Wild: Matt Boldy runs the course for the Wild over the past five games; he leads the Wild in points (6), goals (3), and assists (3).

INJURIES

Devils: J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), Hamilton (undisclosed, week-to-week), Glass (undisclosed)

Wild: Chisholm (undisclosed, day-to-day), Eriksson Ek (lower-body, IR), Kaprizov (lower-body, IR), Grosenick (IR-Non Roster)

