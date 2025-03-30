Devils, Wild Complete Home-and-Home Series | PREVIEW

game preview wild
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (39-29-7) vs. MINNESOTA WILD (41-28-5)

New Jersey finishes a home-and-home against Minnesota at Prudential Center Monday night. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.

You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is presented by Warren, Thompson & Son.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: MSGSN

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Player Interviews: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Interview with Sheldon Keefe: Coming Soon!

MORNING SKATE RECAP

NEWARK, NJ - Check back following Devils morning skate at 10:30 a.m. ET.

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils and Wild meet for the a second half of a home-and-home series. The Devils picked up a 5-2 victory in Minnesota on Saturday night on the strength of captain Nico Hischier's second career hat trick.

The contest against Minnesota marks the beginning of a five-game homestand for New Jersey, which holds an eight-point lead for the No. 3 spot in the Metro Division. The Devils magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 10.

Jack Hughes is out the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Defensemen Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler remain out for the remainder of the regular season. On Friday night, Luke Hughes was held out for precautionary reasons, dealing with a lower-body injury, but he returned Saturday night against Minnesota.

The Minnesota Wild hold the first Wild Card spot in the West with 87 points and are fighting for position with the St. Louis Blues, who also have 87 points but have played one more game. Minnesota is six points behind the Colorado Avalanche for third in the Central Division.

Minnesota has had a slew of significant injuries of their own this season. They have been without star forward Kirill Kaprizov since Jan. 26. Kaprizov had 52 points (23g-29a) in 37 games before sustaining his injury. Matt Boldy has led the way offensively in his absence, pacing the team with 24 goals, 38 assists and 62 points.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Hischier posted his second career hat trick with three goals against Minnesota Saturday. He has points in nine of his last 10 games with seven goals and 13 points. He posted an eight-game scoring streak in that stretch.

Wild: Matt Boldy runs the course for the Wild over the past five games; he leads the Wild in points (6), goals (3), and assists (3).

INJURIES

Devils: J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), Hamilton (undisclosed, week-to-week), Glass (undisclosed)

Wild: Chisholm (undisclosed, day-to-day), Eriksson Ek (lower-body, IR), Kaprizov (lower-body, IR), Grosenick (IR-Non Roster)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
WILD
Goals
Hischier, 33
Boldy, 24
Assists
Bratt, 66
Boldy, 38
Points
Bratt, 86
Boldy, 62

GAME NOTES

  • Devils captain Nico Hischier has 169 career goals and ranks eighth all-time in franchise history. He trails Pat Verbeek (170) for seventh.
  • Hischier's 33 goals this season are a career high.
  • Jesper Bratt has 86 points on the season, which currently ranks as the ninth all-time (Kirk Muller, 1989-90) for points in a single season in Devils history.
  • Stefan Noesen notched a new career high in assists with 38, besting his 37 from last season in Carolina.

More News

Hischier Hat Trick Leads Devils Past Wild | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 5, Wild 2

Devils Shut Out in Winnipeg | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 0 at Jets 4

Devils Road Trip Continues in Winnipeg | PREVIEW

Devils Host Autism Acceptance Night | RELEASE

Devils Build Connections to Students via Gaming Partnership | FEATURE

Devils Start Road Trip with Win in Chicago | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5 at Blackhawks 3

Devils Start Road Trip in Chicago | PREVIEW

Devils Practice Before Final Long Road Trip | NOTEBOOK

Edwards Signs Entry-Level Contract | RELEASE

Canucks Use Shootout to Defeat Devils | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Canucks 4, Devils 3 SO

Devils Pay Homage to Strong Women in Their Lives | FEATURE

Madigan Proving Women Belong | FEATURE

Devils Lose to Sens | GAME STORY

New York Sirens Pull off 'The Michigan' at Prudential Center | BLOG