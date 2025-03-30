Hischier Hat Trick Leads Devils Past Wild | GAME STORY

ST. PAUL, MN - Nico Hischier took charge early and kept on contributing against the Minnesota Wild on their way to a 5-2 victory in Minnesota.
Hischier recorded his second career hat trick on Saturday evening with two even strength and a power play goal against the Wild.
Just 29 seconds into the game, the Devils captain put his team up by a goal as he banked home a rebound off Wild netminder Filip Gustavsson's pad. Jesper Bratt took the initial shot off a rush play, popping the puck off Gustavsson's pads with the rebound landing directly on Hischier's stick.
“No, I don’t know," Hischier said of whether it was an intentional bounce off the pads by Bratt. "I love that Bratter shoots it, but I somehow thought he’d find me, and he did,” Hischier grinned. “Just another way. I love Bratter shooting it, he has an awesome shot and it’s a smart shot. It goes in, or not and it bounces over to me and it worked out perfect.”
Paul Cotter added the Devils' second goal at 5:46 of the opening period from a short-angle shot to extend Jersey's lead.
Marcus Foligno scored for Minnesota to close out the first period with the Devils leading 2-1.
After a goalless second period, Minnesota's Ryan Hartman would bring the Wild within one, after a wild bounce of the puck ended up behind Jacob Markstrom and the Wild crashing crease to poke the puck past the goal line.
Hischier and Tomas Tatar answered for the Devils in the third period to erase all hopes for Minnesota and securing the win for New Jersey.
Markstrom, who won two consecutive games for the first time since returning from injury, made 22 saves on 24 shots, including all 12 in the second period.
"That’s a huge win for us in the standings but a huge morale and emotional win," Jonathan Kovacevic said. "I think everyone bought in, everyone dug in and came together and that’s something that’s hard to put into words but you can feel it in the dressing room.”
“I really just thought it was a determined effort," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "To me, it was one of those nights where you’re not going to be denied and there’s no panic in the group in that third period. A lot of things to love about our game tonight.”
The feistiness between the two teams on Saturday evening should set up an exciting rematch between the two teams, in just 48 hours. On Monday night when they take their competition to New Jersey, when the Devils host the Wild.