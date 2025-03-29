Devils Shut Out in Winnipeg | GAME STORY

WINNIPEG, MB - The New Jersey Devils spotted the Winnipeg Jets a 2-0 lead before their game was two minutes old, putting themselves in a tough spot against a team that now sits atop the league standings with 104 points.

"Definitely not how you want to start against a team like that, they’re one of the best teams in the league. Made mistakes and didn’t clean up in front of our net and it’s 2-nothing already," Nico Hischier said.

“One of the best teams, if not the best team in the league, kind of handed them two there, and that’s the difference,” Brett Pesce added.

In Winnipeg on Friday night, the Devils were shut out by the league leaders, 4-0.

Alex Iafallo scored 58 seconds into the game, David Gustafsson added a second goal at 1:52 before Winnipeg doubled their lead in the second.

A big turning point came in the second period when the Devils had a power play opportunity, firing four shots on Connor Hellebyuck and hitting one post. The Devils failed to convert on the power play. As their power play expired, the Jets were awarded a man advantage of their own, where Iafallo capitalized to put the Jets up 3-0.

"We had some really good looks right in the slot, Timo smashes it off the post, instead of 2-1, we come out of that and take a bad penalty and put the No. 1 power play in the league on the ice," head coach Sheldon Keefe said, adding he felt this was a major turning point in the game. "And then it's 3-0. That's the real big swing in the game."

Mark Scheifele added a last-minute goal in the second to build Winnipeg's 4-0 lead.