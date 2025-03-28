Devils Road Trip Continues in Winnipeg | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are coming off a win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday which snapped a three-game winless skid. Prior to that, they had won four out of five.

Sitting in third place in the Metro Division, the Devils are seven points back of second-place Carolina -- the Hurricanes have two games in hand -- and nine points up on the New York Islanders, who also have two games in hand.

The Devils' magic number to clinch the playoffs is 14, meaning any combination of points gained by New Jersey or points lost by the Islanders that totals 14 gets the Devils into the postseason.

Jesper Bratt leads the way for the Devils in points with 84. He's on pace for 94 on the season. His 64 assists (and counting) are the most in franchise history.

Winnipeg has already clinched the playoffs. They sit second in the entire NHL with 102 points and six points ahead of the Dallas Stars for first in the Central Division.

The Jets have struggled a bit by their standards as of late. They don't have a regulation win in their last five contests, with three overtime wins, a 6-2 loss to Vancouver 5-3 loss to Buffalo in that time. With 49 wins on the season, it's a stretch to call these last five games a struggle but they've cruised all season long.

With only 172 goals against, the Jets are the best defensive team in the NHL, led by Connor Hellebuyck who has a 2.06 goals-against average and .924 save percentage. Kyle Connor leads the Jets in goals (37), assists (49) and points (86).

WHO’S HOT

Devils: In the month of March, Bratt leads the way for the Devils with 16 points in 13 games. Nico Hischier has seven points in his last five whie Timo Meier has three goals in his last five contests.

Jets: Cole Perfetti has five points in his last five games to lead the Jets in this recent stretch. Nikolaj Ehlers has three goals and four points in that time. Newly acquired forward Brandon Tanev has a goal and an assist in his last four.

INJURIES

Devils: J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), Hamilton (undisclosed, week-to-week)

Jets: Viliardi (upper body) and Pionk (lower body) are day-to-day

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS